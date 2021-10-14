Mega-Sena accumulates; check the numbers drawn this wednesday

RIO — Caixa held this Wednesday the draw for the 2,418 Mega-Sena contest, with an estimated prize of BRL 6.5 million, according to the bank responsible for the lottery. The dozens drawn were: 02-11-19-27-57-60.

There were no winning bets and the amount was accumulated for the next one, to be held on Saturday. The value rose to R$ 10.5 million.

The draw was broadcast live on social networks directly from Espaço Loterias CAIXA, located at the Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

If only one player takes the prize from the main band and invests the entire amount in savings, he will receive R$23,400 in income in the first month. If you prefer to invest in motorcycles, the amount would be enough to buy 47 road bikes at a price of R$ 138 thousand each.

Bets for the Mega-Sena can be placed until 7:00 pm on the day of the draw, at accredited lottery houses, over the internet or in the lottery application. The value of a simple guess is R$4.50.

In addition to the 6-number minimum bet, which pays the jackpot, you can still win prizes by matching 4 or 5 numbers. This Wednesday, there were 80 winning bets that hit 5 tens, with each one having the right to R$ 21,123.67. With four hits, there were 3,919 winning bets, which will cost R$ 616.00.

Sweepstakes

The Bolão Caixa is the possibility that the bettor has to place bets in group. Just fill in the field on the ticket or ask the lottery attendant. At Mega-Sena, the jackpots have a minimum price of R$10 and each share cannot be less than R$5. It is possible to make a jackpot of at least two and a maximum of one hundred shares.