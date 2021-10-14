Metallurgists reject GM proposal and maintain strike in São Caetano – 10/13/2021 – Market

The metallurgists of General Motors in São Caetano do Sul, in the ABC paulista, refused this Wednesday (13) a proposal for a partial agreement closed between the union and the company in a hearing at the Labor Court on Friday (8). With this, the strike, which started on the 1st, is maintained.

The decision against the agreement, which provided for the resumption of production, was taken at an assembly held early in the morning at the factory door. Now, a decision on the future of the negotiation will remain for the telepresence judgment session scheduled for 15:00 this Wednesday at TRT-2 (Regional Labor Court of the 2nd Region).

The proposal for a partial agreement closed on Friday established ten points of negotiation considered consensual, such as the 10.42% readjustment for salaries and also for the category floor, meals at the company’s restaurant and transportation vouchers. The index refers to the INPC (National Consumer Price Index) accumulated until August 31 of this year.

If the impasse were resolved, the retroactive payment of the readjustment would be made on October 18th. The partial agreement also fixed the duration of the social and economic clauses at one year, in addition to establishing the anticipation of the 13th of 2022 to February of the next year and the return of a salary progression rule.

The most critical point of divergence between GM and metallurgists is the article in the collective agreement that deals with job stability for employees with occupational diseases – those related to work, such as repetitive strain injuries.

The two parties also did not reach an agreement regarding the discount on the union fee payroll – the workers’ organization wants to maintain the rebate, but the company defends the need for individual authorization of jobs – and the readjustment of the food stamp.

According to the Metallurgists Union of São Caetano, the disagreement with the clause that guarantees stability was the most important for the decision to refuse the partial agreement.

GM says it continues to make efforts to come up with a proposal that is fair to both parties. “Considering the current economic scenario and the impacts of the pandemic, we hope to be able to resume production as soon as possible,” says the company, in a note.

About 4,100 metalworkers joined the strike, according to the union. While the company and workers do not reach an agreement, the assembly line at the São Caetano plant remains paralyzed. The factory’s daily production is approximately 750 vehicles of the Spin, Tracker, Joy and Joy Plus models (old versions of Onix and Prisma).

In the week the strike began, the automaker had announced the resumption of two production shifts and hoped to double production of the Chevrolet Tracker utility vehicle.

The process on the TRT-2 was initiated by GM last week. The company asked for the suspension of the strike, which it classified as abusive. The request was denied by labor judge Raquel Gabbai de Oliveira, called to act in court.

This Wednesday’s judgment should say whether the strike and its consequences were abusive and will decide on the three points without consensus – the stability clause, food stamps and the discount of contributions to the union.