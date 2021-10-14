Microsoft Announces End of LinkedIn Operations in China

SAO PAUL – THE Microsoft announced this Thursday (14) that will end the operations of the LinkedIn in China.

LinkedIn was the last major social network based in the United States that still operated in the Asian country — the platform began its work there in February 2014.

In a note posted on the official LinkedIn blog, Microsoft, which bought the social network in June 2016 for $26.2 billion, explained that its operations in China have always been limited to comply with the country’s strictest internet laws.

“While we strongly support freedom of expression, we take this approach to create value for our members in China and around the world. We also established a clear set of guidelines to follow if we needed to re-evaluate our local version of LinkedIn in China,” he said.

“This strategy has allowed us to navigate the operation of our local version of LinkedIn in China for the past seven years to help our in-country members find jobs, share and stay informed. While we’ve been successful in helping Chinese members find jobs and economic opportunities, we haven’t found the same level of success in the more social aspects of sharing and staying informed,” he added.

The social network said it was “facing a significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China.” Therefore, it made the decision to discontinue the local version of LinkedIn this year.

In place of LinkedIn, Microsoft will launch by the end of 2021 a job search site in China that lacks the social features of LinkedIn. The new platform will be called inJobs and will not include a social feed or allow users to share posts or articles.

“We will also continue to work with Chinese companies to help them create economic opportunities. This decision is in line with our commitment to create economic opportunities for all members of the global workforce”, stated the text of the social network.

“While this has been our vision for nearly two decades, it now seems more important than ever as we all strive to build a global economy that delivers greater prosperity and progress for people around the world,” concluded the statement. LinkedIn.

Analyst at Clear presents detailed plan to start building a daily income using the Stock Exchange. Sign up for free.

Related