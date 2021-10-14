Monster Hunter: Rise demo is available to all players on Steam

You can play quests with your friends in cooperative multiplayer

Starting today (Wednesday 13th) all players can try the free Monster Hunter: Rise Demo on Steam. The demo has 5 quests and you can play with up to three friends in online co-op mode. The full game is on sale for R$179.99 on Steam and will be released on January 2022.

Also in late September, during the Tokyo Game Show, it was announced that Monster Hunter: Rise will be released for the PC (via Steam) on the 1st.January 2nd of next year. The public demo was also announced at the event, but before that some content creators had already been given access to preview the demo.

Monster Hunter Rise on PC will not cross-play and cross-save with Nintendo Switch

Features were studied during development, but it was not possible to implement at launch.



Guide to using the “Wirebug” (or string) in Monster Hunter Rise

Guide to riding the Wyvern in Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter: Rise Demo has a total of 5 quests, however, the first two (Basic Traning Quest and Wyvern Riding Traning Quest) are tutorials of the game that can only be played in single player. So if you want to invite your friends to try the demo together, let them know that they need to play the tutorials first.



– Continues after advertising –

The other three quests are actually monster hunting. At first, you can play alone or with your friends to hunt the great Izuchi, in the second quest you hunt a Mizutsune and in the last quest you need to hunt a monster with more advanced difficulty: Magnamalo.

It is worth noting that whoever plays the game’s demo can redeem an item pack in the final version of the game, which features 20 Mega Potions, 5 Pitfall Traps, 10 Energy Drinks, 10 Mega Demondrugs and 5 Mega Armorskins. However, Capcom has made it clear that your demo progress will not be carried over to the final game.

Capcom hasn’t made it clear when (or if) the Monster Hunter Rise demo will one day end. But the company warned that the demo may be terminated or changed at any time without prior notice., so if you want to try the game, I advise you not to take too long to download it from Steam.

The Monster Hunter: Rise demo has exactly the same minimum and recommended requirements that we’ve already reported for the final version of the game, and as you’d expect from a game originally released for Nintendo Switch, it’s relatively easy to run this game on your PC. .



– Continues after advertising –

Minimum Requirements – Monster Hunter Rise (10800 30fps “Low”)

Requires 64-bit CPU and System

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core i3-4130 or Core i5-3470 or AMD FX-6100

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GT 1030 (DDR4) or AMD Radeon RX 550

DirectX 12

Storage: approximately 10 GB

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: Game Vicio Source: Monster Hunter