Moraes determines that Roberto Jefferson leave the hospital and go back to jail | Policy

Jefferson was discharged last Wednesday (6), after 35 days in the hospital. First to treat a urinary tract infection and then to a catheterization. Since then, he has been awaiting a decision from the STF as to whether he would go back to jail or go to house arrest (see below).

Moraes ordered Jefferson’s return to prison because he understands that the measure is “necessary and essential” for the guarantee of public order.

“I maintained the preventive detention of Roberto Jefferson Monteiro Francisco, considering it necessary and essential to guarantee public order and criminal instruction. The factual framework outlined in the aforementioned decision remains sound, with no reasons, at this procedural moment, to indicate the possibility of revocation of preventive detention, even though the imposition of various precautionary measures”, wrote Moraes.

In the decision, the minister says that the return to prison is subject to medical discharge.

“Thus, given the information that Roberto Jefferson Monteiro Francisco’s health condition has evolved to allow him to be discharged from the hospital, as consigned by the Samaritano Barra Hospital – a place indicated by the custodian for his treatment -, it is certain that the return to prison, at this procedural moment, is the measure that is required, as long as, effectively, hospital discharge is granted by the responsible medical team,” says the decision.

Roberto Jefferson’s defense will only manifest itself from the 22nd, when the judgment of the HC reporting by Minister Edson Fachin will end.

Jefferson was ordered into custody on August 13th. The authorization came from Minister Alexandre de Moraes within the so-called digital militia inquiry, which is a continuation of the inquiry into undemocratic acts.

In September, the minister authorized Jefferson to leave prison for medical treatment and continued to wear an electronic ankle bracelet.

Last Thursday (7), the Hospital Samaritano da Barra demanded the sending of Federal Police agents to monitor the former deputy and argued that “it is no longer able to support the financial and human burden resulting from this 24-hour private surveillance. day”.

PGR denounces Roberto Jefferson for incitement to crime, threat to institutions and homophobia

In August, the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) denounced Jefferson for incitement to crime, threat to institutions and homophobia.

In the complaint, the PGR lists seven statements in which the former deputy attacked institutions, and states that Roberto Jefferson committed behaviors that constitute offenses provided for in the Penal Code, the National Security Law and the law that defines crimes resulting from racial prejudice or by heart.

Initially, the Attorney General’s Office had come out against Jefferson’s arrest, arguing that his conduct was protected by free speech. Now, the same PGR sees crime in the attitudes of the former deputy and defends that he stays under house arrest.

Jefferson’s defense denies the charges and criticized the PGR complaint.

According to the lawyers, “what there is, in fact, is a patchwork of media manifestations by the defender that in no way represent the practice of any kind of crime”.