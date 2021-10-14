more expensive material raises the price of canned goods

The increase in the price of a raw material for the manufacture of cans, tinplate, has made products such as tuna, powdered milk and canned food more expensive, according to Abia (Brazilian Association of the Food Industry). The organization says that, on average, consumers are paying 10% more in canned goods because of the material, but that the increase can reach 16% for foods such as condensed milk, corn, peas, sardines and tomato sauce.

Tinplate is a tin-coated steel sheet used in food cans as it is corrosion resistant. Abia’s calculation is that metallic packaging represents, on average, 15% of food production costs.

Also according to the association, in addition to being more expensive — with an accumulated increase of more than 100% in the last 12 months — tinplate is taking longer to arrive. In Brazil, the material is produced only by CSN (Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional).

This situation is aggravated by the fact that there is only one manufacturer in Brazil and, due to high demand, the company’s production is insufficient to supply the entire market.

Abia

Abia also complains that the tax for importing the material is very high, with a 12% rate. The organization asked the Federal Government’s Camex (Chamber of Foreign Trade) for it to be reset.

In a note sent to UOL, the Ministry of Economy said that the request is being analyzed by the Tariff Changes Committee. Afterwards, Camex will deliberate on the topic.

CSN says there is no lack of material, but recognizes high

In a statement, CSN informed that the production of tinplate has never been interrupted since the beginning of the pandemic, and that, in fact, the market is “oversupplied”, “having presented a significant drop in the number of orders in the last 60 days” .

Regarding the price, CSN stated that the values ​​are “in line with those of the international market”, following the rise of raw materials and the dollar.

High is worse for low-income, but industry lobbying

Juliana Inhasz, coordinator of graduation in economics at Insper, says that the fact that there is a monopoly in the production of raw material makes it difficult to hold large price increases. “In an industry where there is no monopoly, the increase in cost would be partially passed on and there would be a tendency to reduce the profit margin,” he says.

Inhasz says that the increase in the price of food, including canned food, ends up weighing heavily on inflation rates, especially for low-income families.

But, according to her, there is also a lobby from the food industry, which would be taking advantage of the generalized price increase to pressure the government to reduce taxes, favoring the sector.

They are using the scenario to try to reduce the tax because they want to keep the profit margin. For them, it’s easier for the government to cut the meat [reduzindo o imposto] than the industry itself pass on the high, which will end up causing a loss of demand.

Juliana Inhasz, from Insper

High price of products sold in cans

The group of canned and preserved foods had a price increase of 12.03% in 12 months, according to the IPCA (National Consumer Price Index) of September, by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). See how much some products that are usually sold in cans have gone up:

Canned sardines: +18.1%

Canned sausage: +15.61%

Powdered milk: +13.14%

Canned green corn: +11.81%

Condensed milk: +7.69%

Canned tuna: +6.81%

When will food prices drop?

Andrew Brazil, coordinator of the IPC (Consumer Price Index) of the Iber/FGV (Brazilian Institute of Economics of the Getúlio Vargas Foundation), says that “it is difficult” to expect a drop in food prices. This is because other factors have also interfered with the increases.

High energy bills, for example, affect the production of pigs, poultry and eggs. Climatic phenomena, such as drought and frost, also affected production. In addition, the high dollar favors exports, which reduces the supply of products on the domestic market.

Prices are more likely to stabilize at a higher level. Afterwards, depending on the next harvests, they may even fall. But that depends on international conditions for the supply of these items and how production will be in the coming months.

Andrew Brazil, of Iber/FGV

There is also a lack of raw material in other industries

The price of other packaging, made with materials such as cardboard and plastic, also rose last year. Camila Abdelmalack, chief economist at Veedha Investimentos, says that the rise was the result of the pandemic, as many activities were paralyzed.

When production was resumed, there was not enough supply of raw material for the demand that was repressed.

Camila Abdelmalack, from Veedha Investimentos

Other sectors also suffer from a lack of inputs. According to André Braz, one of the most penalized sectors was the automobile. The lack of semiconductors has brought production to a standstill and has caused queues for new cars.