More than half of those infected with Covid have sequelae within 6 months, study says

More than half of the 236 million people diagnosed with Covid-19 worldwide since December 2019 are expected to experience post-Covid symptoms — up to six months after recovery, according to researchers at Penn State College of Medicine in the United States. The research was published in the journal “JAMA“.

The research team said governments, health organizations and public health professionals must prepare for the large number of Covid-19 survivors who will need care for a variety of psychological and physical symptoms.

During the illness, many patients with Covid-19 experience symptoms such as tiredness, difficulty breathing, chest pain, joint pain, and loss of taste or smell.

To better understand the short- and long-term health effects of the virus, researchers examined worldwide studies involving unvaccinated patients who recovered from Covid-19.

According to the results, adults, as well as children, can experience various health problems for six months or more after recovering from Covid-19.

The researchers performed a systematic review of 57 reports that included data from 250,351 unvaccinated adults and children diagnosed with Covid-19 from December 2019 to March 2021.

Among those studied, 79% were hospitalized and the majority of patients (79%) lived in high-income countries. The mean age of patients was 54 years, and most individuals (56%) were male.

The researchers looked at the health of post-Covid patients over three intervals: one month (short term), two to five months (intermediate), and six or more months (long term).

According to the results, survivors experienced a number of residual health problems associated with Covid-19.

These complications usually affect the patient’s general well-being, mobility or organs. Overall, one in two survivors experienced long Covid manifestations.

Rates remained virtually constant from one month to six or more months after the initial illness.

Post-Covid Symptoms

Researchers noted several trends among survivors, such as:

General well-being: more than half of patients reported weight loss, fatigue, fever or pain.

Mobility: one in five survivors experienced a decrease in mobility.

Neurological concerns: nearly one in four survivors had difficulty concentrating.

Mental health disorders: nearly one in three patients has been diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder.

Lung abnormalities: six out of ten survivors had chest imaging abnormalities and more than a quarter of patients had difficulty breathing.

Cardiovascular problems: chest pain and palpitations were among the commonly reported conditions.

Skin conditions: almost one in five patients experienced hair loss or skin rashes.

Digestive Problems: upset stomach, poor appetite, diarrhea, and vomiting are among the commonly reported conditions.

“These findings confirm what many health care professionals and Covid-19 survivors have asserted, namely that the adverse effects of Covid-19 can last,” said co-researcher Vernon Chinchilli, chair of the Department of Public Health Sciences , in the study.

“While previous studies have looked at the prevalence of Long Covid symptoms among patients, this study looked at a larger population, including people in high-, middle- and low-income countries, and looked at many more symptoms. Therefore, we believe that our results are quite robust, considering the available data”, said the researcher.

For Paddy Ssentongo, assistant professor at the Penn State Center for Neural Engineering, and also co-author of the study, “the burden of health problems on Covid-19 survivors is enormous, including mental health disorders.”

“The battle with Covid doesn’t end with recovery from acute infection. Vaccination is our best ally to avoid getting sick with Covid-19 and reduce the chance of long Covid, even in the presence of an invasive infection,” he said in the study.

The mechanisms by which Covid-19 causes persistent symptoms in survivors are not fully understood.

These symptoms can result from an exacerbated reaction of the immune system triggered by the virus, persistent infection, reinfection or an increase in the production of autoantibodies (antibodies that target their own tissues), explains the study.

The SARS-CoV-2 virus, the agent that causes Covid-19, can access, enter and live in the nervous system. As a result, taste or smell disturbances, memory impairment, and decreased attention and concentration are commonly seen in some survivors.

“Our study was not designed to confirm Covid-19 as the only cause of these symptoms. It is plausible that the symptoms reported by patients in some of the studies examined were due to other causes,” said Ssentongo.

health system overloaded

According to researchers, early intervention may be essential to improve the quality of life of many Covid-19 survivors.

According to Ssentongo, in the coming years, health professionals will likely see an influx of patients, who were healthy before the Covid-19 infection, with psychiatric and cognitive problems such as depression, anxiety or post-traumatic stress disorder.

Based on these findings, healthcare providers must plan and appropriately allocate resources to effectively monitor and treat these conditions, the researchers said.

The research team noted that these long-term health conditions can cause increased demand for medical care and overburden health systems, especially in low- and middle-income countries.

They said the findings of this study could help shape treatment plans to improve care for patients with Covid-19 and establish evidence-based integrated clinical management for those affected.

“Since survivors may not have the energy or resources to go back and forth to their health care providers, specialist clinics will be essential to effectively and efficiently manage long Covid patients,” said Ssentongo.

“These clinics can reduce medical costs and optimize access to care, especially in populations with historically greater health care disparities,” he said.