Mouse shows penis live: “look at the size of the berimbau” | Fame | Online Diary

Carlos Roberto Massa, Ratinho, was born on February 15, 1956 in the city of Águas de Lindoia, in the interior of São Paulo. Despite being from São Paulo, it was in Paraná that he grew up and began his TV career as a police reporter. In the 90s, the presenter premiered his first program shown on national television, 190 Urgente, on CNT-Gazeta. Later, he went into entertainment, when he debuted, in 1997, the programs Ratinho Livre and Ratinho Show, on TV Record. These programs gave a lot of projection to the presenter, who even surpassed Rede Globo’s audience, even with visible budget limitations.

In 1998, Ratinho was hired by SBT and continues to lead the Programa do Ratinho, shown from Monday to Friday (in 2006, Ratinho’s attraction changed format and was renamed Jornal da Massa, but SBT’s schedule changed from new in 2009 and the Programa do Ratinho was once again shown).

Low ratings and cock in the air

With the audience in crisis, being defeated day after day by reality shows on Record in the dispute for second place in the audience, backstage at SBT is already considering turning the Programa do Ratinho into a weekly attraction. According to the portal Metrópoles, employees even cried during a meeting, fearing for their jobs.

In a desperate effort to recover the audience, in the early hours of Thursday (14), the presenter took to the program the lawyer Victor, who is a trans man and underwent a penile implant. The result of the surgery was displayed.

| Reproduction – SBT

Victor would have been the first to adhere to the procedure in Brazil and gained 17 centimeters of penis, according to him, causing amazement in Ratinho: “Look at the size of the berimbau!”, said the communicator.

With the showing of the article, Ratinho managed to leave third place in the audience for a few minutes and reached peaks of 5.1 points, against 2.5 for Record, after the closing of the Farm.