Movie reporter for TV Globo is attacked in Aparecida by Bolsonaro supporter

SAO PAULO — A TV Globo film reporter was attacked on Tuesday afternoon at the Sanctuary of Nossa Senhora Aparecida, in the interior of São Paulo, while covering the Mass for the Day of the Patron Saint. Leandro Matozo was about to go live on the station when he was head-butted in the face by a supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro. The professional suffered a cut on his nose.

The aggressor would have complemented the physical attack with the phrase “If I could, I would kill you”, according to GloboNews reporter Victor Ferreira. The two journalists registered an incident with the Civil Police, which will carry out the investigation. The aggressor was heard by the Military Police and later released.

“Globo repudiates the aggression suffered by Leandro Matoso, an exemplary professional, and sympathizes. It is taking legal measures to support him and in this case it always follows the protocol to ensure the safety of its journalists. Globo will continue to do the journalism of quality that characterizes it with independence and correctness,” stated TV Globo in a statement.

According to the São Paulo Journalists Union, the aggressor is called Gustavo Milsoni and works as a teacher at the Cid Boucault State School, in the city of Mogi das Cruzes, in Greater São Paulo.

The entity spoke through its Twitter account, regretting the episode and demanding measures from state security authorities.

“The Journalists’ Union demands from the Public Security Secretariat of the State of São Paulo and from the government of João Doria that this aggression is not relativized or neglected so that, in this way, the aggressor can respond in court to the extent of his actions. that episodes like these be rigorously investigated and that those responsible are punished. It is urgent that this scale of violence against communication workers be stopped before something more serious happens.”

In another excerpt, the Union continues:

“The cowardly act is part of a context of increasingly recurrent intimidation of press professionals who are on the streets to fulfill the social function of bringing information to people. Aggression is an act of attacking press freedom. It reaches the most exposed end. in this process, who is the communication professional. A worker who, on Children’s Day, left his child at home to work and is attacked in a cowardly way.”

On Wednesday night, the government of São Paulo released the following note: “The government of São Paulo is an uncompromising defender of the free press as one of the fundamental pillars of Brazilian democracy. On behalf of Governor João Doria, the Secretariat for Communication vehemently repudiates the cowardly and unjustifiable aggression suffered by cameraman Leandro Matozo, from GloboNews, at the Santuário de Nossa Senhora Aparecida last Tuesday (12). On Wednesday, Doria determined that the Public Security Secretariat act with total transparency in the investigation of the case. it must be rigorous and agile so that the aggressor responds immediately to Justice for the seriousness of the attack committed not only to the cameraman, but also to freedom of expression in Brazil.”