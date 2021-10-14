National Electric System Operator rules out rationing in 2021, says director

Power transmission lines (Shutterstock)

GONÇALVES – The general director of the ONS (National Electric System Operator) ruled out, on Wednesday (13), the risk of energy rationing in the country in the last three months of 2021.

Luiz Carlos Ciocchi said he was more optimistic. “The recent arrival of rains has greatly improved the situation of the reservoirs in the South and, especially, in the Rio Grande basins, in the Southeast.”

But he stressed to journalists that it is necessary to be very cautious because the country is going through the worst drought in the last 91 years in hydroelectric reservoirs.

He also said that, in the coming months, La Niña should disrupt the country’s rainfall regime and compromise the level of the most demanded reservoirs. “We still don’t know the intensity or the effect [do La Niña]. Apparently he is not late, but his intensity here is not yet defined by climatologists”, he said.

La Niña is a phenomenon that cools the waters of the Pacific Ocean and disrupts the climate in various parts of the planet. In Brazil, its effect is more felt in the periodicity of the rains.

If La Niña still hasn’t shown up clearly, Ciocchi said that the rainy season this year came “on time”, a situation very different from 2020, when the rains delayed two months.

Always with the caution that is characteristic of him, the executive once again made it clear that the first rains of spring do not solve the problem in itself. “It is still too early to have a real perception of the rainy season”, he stressed.

The executive spoke to the press after participating in the National Meeting of Electric Sector Agents (Anese), this Wednesday morning (13). For Ciocchi, a set of measures taken a year ago is what has made crossing the period of water crisis safer for the electricity sector. And programs to reduce energy consumption have been instrumental in this, he said.

Large consumers, which include industries, have proposed to stop using more than 600 megawatts (MW) of energy during peak hours in November. The volume is much higher than what was agreed in September, when 400 MW of energy were no longer consumed by the sectors that consume the most energy.

The promised reduction is part of the demand response program whose objective is to shift the consumption of large consumers from peak hours in exchange for a bonus.

The maneuver, according to the ONS, allows the system to operate more safely amidst the water crisis. The evaluation of the program’s performance among residential consumers is also positive. “We saw a reduction in demand reduction in October from both low and high voltage. But it is too early to assess the impacts [do programa de bonificação]”, says the executive.

The use of thermoelectric plants, despite being more costly and expensive, and the relaxation of energy transmission limits from the Northeast to the Southeast were also identified by the executive as good remedies to alleviate the stress against the electrical system.

“If a more comfortable situation materializes, the more expensive thermoelectric plants will not be activated. But their mobilization must continue, he stressed. “All the adopted measures need to be maintained for 2022, as we still have a great deal of uncertainty about the rainy season.”

During virtual participation in the National Meeting of Electric Sector Agents (Anese), this Wednesday morning, the ONS director also recalled that the crisis in the electricity system today is very different from that of 20 years ago, when the country had 70 thousand kilometers of transmission lines. “Our transmission network has grown significantly. The expectation is to reach, by 2025, up to 158 thousand kilometers of lines”, said Ciocchi.

The director of the ONS also reaffirmed that daylight saving time, according to studies by the agency, is not effective in curbing energy consumption. The measure was no longer implemented in the Bolsonaro (non-party) government.

“From the point of view of consumption it is innocuous. He [horário de verão] it just shifts the consumption peak to another time without generating a significant impact on the sector”.

Ciocchi stated that the research result was sent to the Ministry of Mines and Energy in September this year. “Other possible benefits [da medida] for other sectors it is not up to us. We only evaluate the performance in the electric segment”, he stated.

