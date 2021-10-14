Natural anti-aging: Japanese rice mask to smooth out wrinkles – OIL

To restore the skin’s elasticity, there are natural facial treatments for a powerful soothing action. Rice mask prevents the signs of aging and reduces fine lines. It is also suitable for dehydrated skin to give it more shine.

It is a preparation valued in Asia that allows you to gain strength. This natural facial treatment is based on rice, an unstoppable moisturizer for its firming and nourishing effect.

Why should you include rice in your beauty routine to smooth out wrinkles?

If rice is an ingredient to have on hand for mature skin, it’s because these grasses are an invaluable source of nutrients. And for good reason, they’re full of antioxidants, an essential substance to fight against. the free radicals responsible for premature cell aging . And these aren’t the only nutrients you can benefit from this ingredient, as it contains a complex of B vitamins, which are recommended for the skin. You can take advantage of this food, using it as a base for various natural treatments, including combating the signs of aging.

Here are 5 rice flour treatments to use in your beauty ritual to reduce wrinkles.

1. Reduce wrinkles with this natural treatment

To find firmer skin with fine lines and reduced wrinkles, this anti-aging treatment is ideal. The first step in preparing it is to vigorously mix two egg whites with a tablespoon of rice flour until you get a smooth and even texture. Apply to face and neck and wait 20 minutes. The last step in gaining tone is to rinse with cold water.

2. Fight stains with rice flour

To fight blackheads, acne pimples and other impurities, have this prepared in a container you can keep in the fridge . To do this, mix a tablespoon of rice flour and the same amount of oats, honey, a valuable ingredient for health, and milk. Once you get a smooth preparation, you can apply it and leave it for 15 minutes. All you have to do is rinse!

3. Prepare a special soothing treatment for sensitive skin

Skin reactive to the sun and external aggressions will appreciate this soothing natural treatment. To enjoy, mix two tablespoons of cocoa powder with half a cup of cold milk and two tablespoons of rice flour. Mix everything until you get a lump-free preparation before applying. Exposure time is 15 minutes before you can rinse off this effective treatment.

4. Fight acne and excess sebum with these natural ingredients

To regulate oily and combination skin , you can make your own mask at home. Just mix 10 drops of rose water with a tablespoon of rice flour and four drops of castor oil. Apply this treatment to the T-zone with most likely to see imperfections and leave for 10 minutes before rinsing with cold water. To see convincing results, you will need to include this treatment in your beauty routine 3 times a week.

5. Tone your skin with the powerful action of rice!

If your skin is dull and tired, this treatment is for you. To enjoy it, you need to mix a glass of water with half a cup of rice and let this ingredient macerate for 30 minutes. After passing this mixture through a sieve, pour the liquid into a bottle equipped with a spray bottle. You can apply it upon waking up, right after cleaning the skin.

What are the habits to adopt to prevent the signs of aging?

Taking off makeup in the morning and at night is the best reflex to adopt to fight the body against impurities and the accumulation of dead skin. Moisturizing the skin upon waking up and at bedtime is a good habit to combat dryness, which can contribute to the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. This is how your anti-aging masks and organic products will be able to penetrate the epidermis more easily. To delay this natural phenomenon of skin aging, it is important to have a healthy lifestyle.

keep youth it involves protecting yourself from ultraviolet rays, hydrating well, but also adopting a diet rich in antioxidants . Including five fruits and vegetables a day on your plate will allow you to benefit from good nutritional sources, but it will also preserve your health and it will manifest on your skin. Abandoning harmful and disease-causing habits such as smoking and drinking alcohol can significantly limit the build-up of toxins that can accelerate the skin’s aging process.