Natural, Paolla Oliveira appears renewing her tan and receives a shower of praise: ”Blessing of a woman”

Actress Paolla Oliveira shares records of a bikini enjoying a sunny day on a walk with Diogo Nogueira

Paolla Oliveira (39) updated their social networks with beautiful clicks this Wednesday, the 13th!

The actress drew gasps as she shared sunbathing records on her Instagram profile.

Wearing a yellow bikini top and denim shorts, the artist emerged renewing her tan lying on a chair on a pier.

All natural, Paolla posed without makeup on the web and appeared with a smirk in one of the photos. In another, she bet on the card. “Good Morning”, wished the muse to the followers on social networks.

In the publication’s comments, internet users praised the beauty of the cat. “Too wonderful”, praised one. “Diva of Brazilian dramaturgy!”said another. “What a woman’s blessing!!! I say it calmly”, joked a third admirer.

Paolla Oliveira appears in an atmosphere of romance with Diogo Nogueira on the beach

On the weekend, Paolla Oliveira enjoyed the day at the beach in the company of Diogo Nogueira (40). The lovebirds appeared glued together with their feet in the sea. “Glue your face to mine, lalaiá”, declared the actress, matching the look with the singer.

