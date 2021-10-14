Neo-Nazi burial in Jewish tomb causes revolt in Germany

Christian Stäblein visiting the grave in the German cemetery (12/10/21)

Credit, EKBO

Bishop Christian Stäblein called it ‘a terrible mistake’

The burial of a neo-Nazi in an empty tomb that once belonged to a Jewish family music teacher sparked revolt in Germany and was condemned by the country’s Protestant Church and other authorities.

The remains of professor of Jewish origin Max Friedlaender had already been transferred to another location in 1980, but the headstone still honors him in a cemetery located on the outskirts of Berlin.

However, the body of Henry Hafenmayer, a Holocaust denier — a massacre of 6 million Jews during World War II — was buried at the site on Friday (8/10), after the tomb’s reuse was approved.

Local bishop Christian Stäblein called the incident “a terrible mistake” and visited the site on Tuesday.