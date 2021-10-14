Netflix employees to strike against Dave Chappelle’s special

Transgender employees of the Netflix will go on strike next week protesting the streaming giant’s decision to release the latest comedy special from Dave Chappelle, The Closer, in which it attacks different LGBTQ+ communities. According to the Los Angeles Times, which received confirmation from the participants, the action will take place on October 20th.

“I encourage all [membros da] Trans* and allies not working for Netflix on the day [20 de outubro]. (…) As we discussed through Slack, email, texts and everything else, our leadership showed us that they do not defend the values ​​by which we are considered”, a Netflix employee posted last Monday (11) on the company’s public channel on Slack which has more than 800 employees representing “gender minorities of all kinds and their allies”.

“Among the countless emails and non-responses that were given, we were explicitly informed that, somehow, we cannot understand the nuances of certain content. I don’t know about you, but ask us to show you the whole story and not just the pieces that hurt trans and [LGBTQ +] it’s not an irrational question”, continued the employee’s statement via Slack, in a message revised by the newspaper.

Another Netflix official, who, like others interviewed for the publication’s story, asked not to be identified for fear of reprisals, said the group will also host a virtual event to discuss the impact of Chappelle’s special on the trans community. Open to all company employees, the meeting will take place on the eve of the protest, on October 19th. According to the publication, the Netflix did not respond to the request for comment.

This comes in the wake of the controversial dismissal of a transsexual employee, earth field, former engineer of software of the platform, disconnected from the company after posting on Twitter a thread in which he rebuts all jokes considered transphobic made by the comedian. In a note, published by The Verge, the company denied that this was the reason for the suspension, pointing as the real reason an attempt to attend a meeting reserved only for directors.

“I work at Netflix. Yesterday, we released another Chapelle special where he attacks the trans community and the validity of the trans identity, all while trying to pit us against other marginalized groups. You’ll hear a lot about ‘offense.’ We’re not offended.”, wrote Field, before listing in several tweets the names of several victims of transphobia-motivated violence.