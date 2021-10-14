Netflix paid $21 million for the series, says website

The record-setting series Round 6 (or Squid Game) was purchased for just $21.4 million. The information was published by Bloomberg. The value of the series was used for comparison with the investment of the Netflix in the special of Dave Chappelle, which would have cost $24.1 million.

The Closer was criticized after attacking different communities of the acronym LGBTQ+. A Netflix trans engineer has been suspended after criticizing production. The company claims that the decision was unrelated. Because of this, the report decided to raise the investment of streaming in different productions.

Other successful productions of the service, The Crown and Stranger Things cost about $10 and $8 million per episode, respectively, according to a magazine report. Variety.

Round 6 easily beat the previous title holder, Bridgerton, which was viewed by 82 million Netflix users at the time of the Season 1 release. Check out the top 10 here.

in the plot of Round 6, hundreds of financially troubled citizens are chosen to participate in a sickening survival game where they compete for a cash prize. The creation of Dong-hyuk Hwang count with Jung-jae Lee and Lee Beyung-hyun in the cast, among others.

