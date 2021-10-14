New Ford Ranger 2023 shows off F-150-inspired design

The new generation of Ford Ranger has not only been confirmed by the manufacturer, it has also appeared in a series of videos and photos. The average pickup is more in a period of disclosure than testing, as it is parading through the streets in Thailand with the same camouflage as the images released so far and with a QR code on the side for those who want to know more. Production in Argentina has already been confirmed for 2023, arriving in Brazil at the same time.

Photos published by the Ford Ranger Club Australia and show the new Ford Ranger 2023 from the front, confirming that it will adopt the visual identity that debuted in the current generation of the F-150. It will have “C” shaped headlights and a horizontal bar that comes out of the lights to cross the entire grid. This design had appeared in leaked photos, developed in 2019 and it is clear that the brand will use it on all pickup trucks – after all, it was also used by Maverick.

The picture shows the new generation of the pickup only from the front, which is not a problem as the vehicle won a teaser with the rear, with the taillights on display. They will maintain the vertical design and use LEDs, as well as in headlights. The arrows will be at the top, which will bring another identity to the set. The bucket lid handle will be higher up, also bringing up the Ford logo.

Inside, so far we’ve only seen a glimpse of Everest, a Ranger-derived SUV that faces Toyota SW4 and Chevrolet Trailblazer in other markets. The prototype photographed still used many temporary parts, something that is clear by the lack of finishing on the center console where the rotary gear selector is (as it was in Fusion). Due to the dashboard lines and the vertical air vents in the center, the pickup should use a more conventional multimedia center instead of a vertical screen like in the F-150 or a floating one like seen in Maverick, replacing the simple radio that is in the photos.

Leaked documents reveal that the new Ranger 2023 will have the 2.0 turbodiesel engine of 213 hp and 50.9 kgfm in cheaper versions. Just above it will be the 3.0 V6 turbodiesel sharing with the F-150, replacing the 3.2 five-cylinder, delivering 253 hp and 60.8 kgfm. The gasoline option will be the 2.3 turbo, but with a plug-in hybrid system, generating 367 hp and 69.3 kgfm, promising to do around 33 km/liter. It will always have a 10-speed automatic transmission and nothing has been said yet about a manual option.