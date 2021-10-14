New Honda HR-V has more photos released and arrives in Brazil in 6 months

In February of this year, the Honda revealed the new generation of HR-V. But only now the Japanese brand has released more images of the compact SUV. The disclosure takes place on the eve of the start of sales in Europe, scheduled for the end of this year. So the photos are from e:HEV hybrid version, which does up to 18.5 km/l with gasoline – and is also expected in Brazil.

Around here, the new Honda HR-V it starts to be made in the beginning of 2022 at the plant in Itirapina (SP), and, thus, it will reach stores in the country in the first quarter of next year, around the month of March.

Completely overhauled, the expectation is that the new HR-V will rise to the next level. In other words, the SUV will become more expensive, to compete for sales even with the Toyota Corolla Cross, one of the highlights of 2021. Therefore, the hybrid version will be an important asset and should be converted to flex to drink ethanol. However, the HR-V e:HEV should be for later.

Initially, Honda’s compact SUV is expected to maintain the current engine offering. In this way, it will have the 1.8 16V flex of up to 140 hp in the entry versions, as well as keeping the 1.5 turbo of 173 hp in the top-of-the-line Touring option. Likewise, the HR-V will maintain the automatic transmission of the CVT type with simulation of gears and throttles on the steering wheel.

And the prices?

Although it’s still too early to talk about values, the new Honda HR-V is expected to follow the trend seen with other compact SUVs, such as the new generation of Hyundai Crete. In other words, it will cost between R$ 110 thousand and R$ 160 thousand. The higher price will be justified by offering semi-autonomous technologies in the Sensing package, such as adaptive cruise control, for example.

Hybrid until 2024

Toyota’s exclusivity with the hybrid flex system in the Brazilian market will not last long. Honda already has its hybrid mechanics for compact models. In the case of the new HR-V and City, the set uses the 1.5 16V gasoline aspirated engine, therefore smaller than the 1.8 of the Corolla Cross hybrid. Thus, the Honda set promises to be more affordable.

In addition, the brand intends to nationalize its hybrid system, in order to have a lower cost. The Corolla Cross, for example, has mechanics imported from Japan, which makes the hybrid version more vulnerable to increases in the US dollar. It is no coincidence that Toyota’s mid-size SUV received yet another readjustment and is already approaching R$ 200,000 in the full hybrid version.

What is the European HR-V like?

In Europe, the new Honda HR-V will be sold exclusively in the e:HEV version. Its mechanics combine the 1.5 gasoline engine with another electric motor, and deliver formidable average consumption as well as good performance. According to the brand, the HR-V hybrid is capable of making an average consumption of up to 18.5 km/l of gasoline.

Honda’s system features the 1.5 Atkinson cycle gasoline aspirated engine. It differs from the flexible 1.5 on sale in Brazil, and generates 106 hp and 12.9 mkgf of torque. However, when combined with the electric motor, the performance reaches 131 hp and 25.3 mkgf. This power is equivalent to 1.0 turbo engines, in the case of new Fiat Pulse, but with torque of Polo GTS 1.4 turbo.

Thus, Honda announces acceleration from zero to 100 km/h in a quick 10.6 seconds in the HR-V hybrid. And, most importantly, the SUV emits 122 g/km of CO2. Furthermore, as it is a hybrid, it only uses electricity at certain times, such as when in heavy traffic in big cities. Thus, in these situations, the model is emission-free.

Also according to the manufacturer, the HR-V e:HEV offers three different driving modes: economy, hybrid and sport. In other words, depending on the chosen setting, it changes behavior to make driving more sporty or geared towards fuel economy. Finally, as with Toyota’s hybrids, the Honda HR-V regenerates braking energy.

New design

In terms of style, the new generation of Honda HR-V continues to bet on elegance, with clean lines and not too sporty, nor too square. On the outside, the SUV maintains the urban look and bets on modern solutions, such as Full LED lighting. Another highlight are the lanterns that are connected by a bar that cuts the trunk’s rear lid.

Inside, the cabin also preserves the cleaner look and no major modifications. The biggest change from the current model is the long air vent at the top. It extends from one corner of the panel to the other, and is interrupted only by the instrument panel display, and by the multimedia center, which is now floating.

Another change in the model is the air conditioning controls, which were digital and are now operated by three buttons. Below, there is a small space to charge the phone by induction. Finally, the new three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel is thinner than the current one, and the instrument panel will have a color and configurable digital display.

The new multimedia has a 9-inch screen that uses the Honda Connect system. The software has native Wi-Fi and makes it possible to control the car by cell phone. You can, for example, use your smartphone as a vehicle key, just like the BMW Digital Key.

Focus on safety

Honda will equip its entire national range with the Sensing package. Thus, semi-autonomous features such as automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detector, lane stay assistant, adaptive cruise control with license plate recognition and blind spot alert will be available on the SUV in more expensive versions.

