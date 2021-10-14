New PS5 batch available from KaBuM! and Fast Shop at Sony’s official price

Suggested value for the product is R$4,399

If you are having difficulty finding the PlayStation 5 in stock, the time is now, the console is available at Kaboom and on Fast shop for Sony’s official sale price in Brazil.

We recently brought here an explanation for the high price of the product at the time of Children’s Day, showing that the values ​​charged above the suggested price by Sony are from companies that use the marketplace of large stores and offer the product for the price they want, the lack of product in stores and the worldwide shortage of electronic components causes many people buy the product for resale, making it harder and harder to find it for the R$4,399 suggested by Sony.

Check below the links where you can find the device at the time of this publication.

Kaboom!

Click here to buy PlayStation 5 at KaBuM

PlayStation 5 with disc player – R$ 4,399.90 Cash on the PIX or in up to 12 installments of R$ 366.65 interest-free on the credit card



Click here to buy this PlayStation 5 bundle from KaBuM

PlayStation 5 with disc player + Marvel’s Spider-Man game: Miles Morales PS5 + Ghost Of Tsushima game PS5 Director’s Version – R$ 4,699.90 Cash on the PIX or in up to 12 installments of R$ 391.65 no interest on credit card

Click here to buy this PlayStation 5 bundle from KaBuM

PlayStation 5 with disc player + Demon’s Soul’s PS5 game + Marvel’s Spider-Man game: Miles Morales PS5 – R$ 4,699.90 Cash on the PIX or in up to 12 installments of R$ 391.65 no interest on credit card

Fast shop

Click here to buy PlayStation 5 at Fast Shop

PlayStation 5 with disc player – R$4,169.52 in 1 installments on the card or in up to 10 installments of R$439.99 interest-free on the credit card



O PlayStation 5 was released on Brazil in November 19, 2020 and since then it has been sold in lots, the lack of the product throughout the world is also reflected in the national territory, its lots that are available last a short time in stock, either on behalf of those interested in the console or also by the shopkeepers and exchangers who buy the console to resell, since the difficulty in finding the product officially around here makes it end up being valued above its original price.

THE Sony usually makes the console available at least once a month in large retailers such as Kaboom, Amazon and Fast shop, due to the approach of the holiday season and the continued global shortage of chips, it will continue to be difficult to find the product at its suggested price.

