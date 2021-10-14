New router: Google Wifi arrives in Brazil promising to improve your internet | Technology

Disclosure/Google Google Wifi arrives in Brazil

Google launches this Thursday (14) in Brazil a novelty that promises to improve the internet of users in the country. Google Wifi is a router that aims to make the connection faster, more reliable and with coverage for every room in the house, avoiding the famous inaccessible points.

“With Google Wifi, Brazilians will have a fast and flicker-free connection, thanks to the powerful signal it sends throughout the house. This will allow multiple connected devices to work at the same time, which is the case in most homes today , since people work, study and have fun at home,” says Vinicius Dib, Head of Devices at Google for Latin America.

How does Google Wifi work in practice?



We tested a Google Wifi and the first impression is that it has a very nice design, with a light panel in a small, white round device.

Disclosure/Google Google Wifi has beautiful design

Installing Google Wifi is very simple: just plug it into the wall socket and modem (with an ethernet cable) and quickly configure it via the Google Home app on a cell phone or other Android device. It doesn’t even take 10 minutes.

In a first test, the router actually improved the internet speed, at least around it. Wi-Fi internet speed, which was at 58 megabits per second (Mbps), jumped to 260 Mbps.

Away from Google Wifi, however, the result was negative. At a distance of about 10 meters from the router, already in another room and with walls in the way, the speed dropped when compared to the standard router of the telephone company.

Routers network

For houses larger than 110 m², with dense walls or with a long floor plan, Google recommends that more than one router be installed. That’s where Google Wifi’s main differential comes into play: mesh technology.

The system allows several routers to work together, creating a network and switching in a way that the user does not notice. So, you can walk around the house and the nearest device will offer the Wi-Fi signal without interruptions or loss of performance. “The Wifi points connected to the network work together to determine the best path for your data,” explains Google.

Interesting Features

In addition to Google Wifi’s flagship mesh technology, the router also promises more privacy, as security updates are made frequently.

Another nice feature is that the router has a kind of parental control. Through the Google Home app, it is possible to block the internet of children’s devices at specific times, such as dinner and bedtime. In addition, you can block inappropriate websites from devices selected by those responsible.

Also through Google Home, it is possible to choose a device to receive the best signal in the house. You can choose the computer while working or the Smart TV while watching a streaming movie, for example.

Price and availability

Google Wifi will be available in Brazil this Thursday at major retailers in the country. You can buy just a router or three, a recommended option for larger houses with a more attractive price.