NFL: Raiders player excuses himself after leaking homophobic e-mails from ex-coach | football

Carl Nassib, the Las Vegas Raiders defensive end and the NFL’s only openly gay player, asked the team for a “personal day” after coach Jon Gruden resigned for leaking e-mails with homophobic, racist and misogynistic messages.

According to Mike Mayock, general manager of the Vegas franchise, the defender said he had a lot to process after the team’s change of command. The director said he fully supports the player, who has spoken to him several times since Gruden’s departure and is planning a face-to-face meeting.

– Lots of things are happening in the last few days. Obviously, we fully support his request,” said Mayock.

Nassib came out gay over the last preseason in a video on social media. Six years ago in the NFL, the player claimed not to speak publicly about sexual orientation because he didn’t know if “the guys would support it or not”.

The 94 shirt has played all of the Las Vegas Raiders games in the season so far, having scored 1.5 sacks. Mayock declined to comment on whether the defender will play on Sunday against the Denver Broncos without first talking to him.

On the last day 1st, Jon Gruden had e-mails with racist insults to the leader of the Players Union (NFLPA) leaked by the Wall Street Journal. Ten days later, the New York Times revealed other messages from Jon, offending women, gays and criticizing the NFL’s concussion protocol. Gruden resigned from the Raiders shortly after the report was published.

Gruden’s messages were discovered amid an investigation of misconduct at the Washington Football Team. High-ranking members of the team were accused of sexual harassment by female employees and cheerleaders.

The NFL conducted a private investigation and analyzed more than 16,000 emails sent and received by members of the Washington team, including Jon Gruden’s offenses. Despite this, the league has stated that it will not publish the content of other messages.