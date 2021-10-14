No ‘French 1, 2, 3’: Know what the Round 6 doll really says

Every good series fan has surely watched it or is planning to take a peek at Round 6. Whether it’s the repercussions or the groundbreaking storyline that has already set a record and now ranks as the most watched series on Netflix.

After the massive success of streams that the South Korean series is doing, trivia and facts that went unnoticed are something that are definitely not lacking.

One of them is the famous phrase said by the doll, which in the dub in Brazilian Portuguese, says: “Fried potato 1, 2, 3” when in fact, the true meaning is quite different. The adaptation was made to make sense of the game and make Brazil spectators understand it more easily.

How do you play?

Just like on the show, a group of people get together, and one of them is the boss. The head of the group (in the case of series, the doll) is turned away and says: “French fries 1, 2, 3”. Then he turns to the others.

Once that’s done, the group has to run to get to the boss before he turns, because when he turns everyone has to turn into statues. Whoever moves is out of the game (or in the case of Round 6, out of the ground plane as the bullet eats it). And finally, whoever manages to touch the boss before he turns wins.

What does the doll really say?

“The Rose-of-Saron has already bloomed.” I bet you didn’t know it was Mugunghwa (), or Rose-of-Saron, flower that is the national symbol of Korea. Koreans believe the flower is heavenly.

Rose-of-Saron blooms from early July to late October. Resistant, manages to remain intact even when transplanted or cut for decoration or arrangements. Because of this, Mugunghwa represents prosperity and overcoming obstacles.

Where to watch?

The Round 6 series is available on Netflix and currently has 1 season containing 9 episodes.