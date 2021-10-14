Playback of this video format is not supported by your device.

North Korean soldiers break concrete with head on display for leader

4 hours ago

A defense sector exhibition in Pyongyang, the capital of North Korea, was used for a presentation of the peculiar martial skills developed by the country’s soldiers.

The aim, according to North Korean state media, is to show that soldiers have an “iron fist” to defend their country against enemies.

The newly released footage shows soldiers hand-swiping bricks and tiles, smashing chunks of concrete with their heads and even bending iron rods with the force of their necks, to applause from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

They also lay down on beds of broken glass and nails.

Martial arts are commonly used in North Korea to try to convey the perception of military prowess. In addition, the defense conference was intended to set the stage for the country’s nuclear program, the target of Western criticism and sanctions.