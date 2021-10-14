Novel ‘Genesis’: chapters for the week of October 18th to 22nd

NOVEL “GENESIS” – summary of the chapters for the week of October 18th to 22nd, 2021

CHAPTER 195 – MONDAY, 10/18

Asenate (Letícia Almeida) is still being held hostage. Pharaoh has the dream deciphered by Joseph (Juliano Laham). Potiphar (Val Perré) enters the house and is negatively surprised. Adurrá (Ricardo Lyra) is angry at what Joseph did and the Hebrew is feted in the palace.

CHAPTER 196 – TUESDAY, 10/19

Lucifer (Igor Rickli) sees José being greeted. Nepheriades (Dandara Albuquerque) is cruelly punished. Pentephres (Nando Cunha) apologizes to Meritre (Marcelle Bessa Bens). Asenate is the victim of Mahamid’s (Cee Jay) trap.

CHAPTER 197 – WEDNESDAY, 10/20

They send Sheshi (Fernano Pavão) a statement that worries him. Asenate is taken by surprise by Teruel (Amaurih de Oliveira). Potiphar and Adja (Julli Magall) hit each other. Judá (Thiago Rodrigues) realizes that Rúben (Felipe Cunha) is present.

CHAPTER 198 – THURSDAY, 10/21

Sheshi and his son have a reunion that takes Pharaoh by surprise. Israel (Petronio Gontijo) is unhappy with the absence of one of his sons. Adurrá leaves José disillusioned and falls victim to Sheshi’s threat.

CHAPTER 199 – FRIDAY, 10/22

Teruel escapes from the palace. Adurrá invades a river full of alligators. Teruel is threatened by Abumani (Dudu de Oliveira).