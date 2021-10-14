Novel ‘Genesis’: Joseph Wins Shareder’s Help After Pharaoh’s Dream

At novel “Genesis”, Sheshi (Fernando Pavão) will be tormented by a dream and will call Joseph (Juliano Laham) to decipher it. Whoever intervenes in favor of the Hebrew will be Shareder (Paul Verlings) after Jacob’s son (Petronio Gontijo) reveals that he would return to occupy his post as baker in the palace. The scenes are scheduled to air later this week, says the purepeople.

The script asks several sages and Adurrá (Ricardo Lyra) among others to spend a sleepless night looking in papyrus for some clue to decipher Sheshi’s dream, to be unveiled by José, which will make him elected governor of Egypt. “We’ve done everything… The wisest interpreters of dreams in Egypt are here. I don’t know what to do anymore, Potiphar (Val Perré)”, says, desperate, Pentephres (Nando Cunha) in front of the pharaoh.

“We did everything, lord of both lands. But no one can figure out the interpretation. The only explanation is that the gods hid the meaning”, continues, fearfully, the father of Asenate (Letícia Almeida), with whom José will fight on the moon honey. “Why would the gods give me the dream if they can’t be interpreted?!” screams Sheshi.

Novel ‘Genesis’: Shareder Speaks of Joseph to Sheshi

“It can’t be. That’s not possible… what a torment! I need to know the meaning of these dreams! There has to be an interpretation, someone has to know!”, emphasizes the “lord of the two crowns”. It is at this moment that Shareder asks permission to speak when he remembers José, with whom he was reunited in jail, and reports that Jacob’s son unveiled his and Atarum’s (Sacha Bali) dream.

“There was a young Hebrew in prison, a servant of the captain of the guard… and we told him our dream… I was restored to my position and Atarum was killed”, recalls Shareder, convincing Sheshi to call José. that the Hebrew is in prison accused of trying to harass Neferíades (Dandara Albuquerque) and he, husband of Herit (Yana Sardenberg) on ​​charges of an attempt against Sheshi himself.

Soon after, Potiphar appears in prison approaching Joseph, who is afraid of the commander’s visit. “I came to get you. Today you are going to present yourself before Pharaoh”, he warns in the biblical plot that he is on his final stretch.

Novel ‘Genesis’: Joseph is warned about Asenath attack

Still in the novel, the Hebrew will be surprised when Kaires (Diogo Salles) reveals that Apepi is organizing a trap to kidnap his wife. Worried about Asenate, Joseph runs off and is followed by Potiphar.