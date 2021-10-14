Nutico coach reveals conversations about signing Corinthians defender

Raul Gustavo’s fate could have been very different. The current first reserve of Corinthians’ defense, the player was almost sold to Bordeaux, from France, and was also approached by Náutico, who plays in the Serie B of Brasileirão.

Who revealed the conversations between the Pernambuco club and the defender was coach Hélio dos Anjos. According to the coach, Náutico sought to hire Raul Gustavo before the registration window for players closes.

“The left-handed player we hit, who is a Corinthians player, who was even about to be sold to France, played very well. Then he had personal problems, the death of family members, he went down, he ended up not having a streak very big,” said Hélio to the podcast rolled up.

The coach revealed that who did not release Raul to Náutico was Vagner Mancini. Under the command of the former coach of Timão, the defender played eight of the 13 games he played for Corinthians.

“And Corinthians, even because of the problems with Carlão (loan defender who returned to Náutico), and because they felt he had quality, did not release. The coach at the time was Vagner Mancini”, concluded the coach.

With 41 points, Náutico occupies the ninth position of the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie B. Recently, the team from Pernambuco closed the hiring of Matheus Jesus, who was loaned by Corinthians.

