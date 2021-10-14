Oi intends to rebuild the company and get out of legal protection

After five years in judicial reorganization, Oi intends to get out of protection, but needs to receive approval from Anatel and Cade; understand the case.

Five years ago, the telephone operator Oi filed a request for judicial recovery with a debt of approximately R$ 65.4 billion. Currently, the operator has a net debt of R$ 21.8 billion, with an estimate to drop to R$ 14 billion in 2024.

With this, the operator intends to leave the protection against creditors and put the company back on the market. However, for this, it is necessary that the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) and the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) give Oi the green light.

Even with the reduction in debt during these years, Oi’s revenue reduced from R$ 26 billion to R$ 18.8 billion. While the loss increased from BRL 8.2 billion to BRL 10.5 billion last year alone.

In the second quarter of this year, Oi showed a recovery with a profit of R$ 1.1 billion in its revenue. But on the stock market, stocks have not prospered.

Before being in judicial recovery, the operator’s papers were worth R$ 1.63. In the month in which judicial protection was requested, the shares fell to R$ 0.94, the same amount registered last Monday (11).

With a value below the target price of R$ 2.65, Oi’s shares are recommended by three of the four analysis houses on the stock exchange.

Judicial Recovery (RJ)

Since applying for legal protection against creditors, to avoid possible bankruptcy, Oi has been selling shares, real estate, towers and data centers and mobile telephony.

Among the main sales made by the operator are Unitel, sold for R$ 4.2 billion, towers and data centers for R$ 1.4 billion and mobile telephony, sold for R$ 15.8 billion.