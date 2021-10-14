Olympic Star Death Shocks Kenya, President Charges Investigation | athletics

1 of 2 President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta — Photo: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta — Photo: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

– It is disturbing, totally regrettable and very sad that we have lost a young and promising athlete who, at the age of 25, brought our country so much glory with her achievements in the global athletics scene, including this year, at the Tokyo Olympic Games- 2020, where she was part of the Kenyan team in Japan – declared the president.

According to local media, the runner was found lifeless by neighbors, who reported overhearing an argument the night before. The main suspect would be the athlete’s own husband, a police officer, who is still missing. The arrest of those responsible was classified as a priority by the president of Kenya, who is on an official visit to the United States this week.

– It is even more painful that Agnes, a Kenyan heroine in every way, has painfully lost her young life through a criminal act, committed by selfish and cowardly people. I advise our law enforcement agencies led by the National Police Service to track down and arrest the criminals responsible for Agnes’ murder so that they can take on the law in full force.

Earlier, in a statement, the Kenya Athletics Federation also mourned the death of the national star.

– Kenya lost a gem that was one of the fastest rising athletics giants on the international stage. We were very disturbed to learn about the untimely death of 10,000 meters world bronze medalist Agnes Jebet Tirop.

