OnePlus 9 RT released with enhanced cameras and Snapdragon 888; see details and price

OnePlus has added a new member to the OnePlus 9 high-end cell phone family, which also features the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9R. This Wednesday (13), after several leaks and speculation, the OnePlus 9 RT was made official with the promise of being a model improved in hardware and cameras without an exorbitant price. In terms of design, the device retains the traits of its siblings with a premium look and three-sensor camera module, plus its respectable chipset and battery capacity, but there are significant changes in its photographic performance.









The OnePlus 9 RT has a 6.62-inch E4 OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) distributed in a 20:9 aspect ratio, 120 Hz refresh rate and 600 Hz sampling. The display has peak brightness at 1,300 nits, is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass and features a hole in the upper left corner that houses the 16 MP front camera.





On the back, the device acquired a main camera with a 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor with 1 µm pixels, optical stabilization, f/1.8 aperture and a new light capture algorithm which promises to improve image results in low light environments. The set is capable of recording 4K video at 60 FPS and supports phase detection autofocus. The other lenses had their resolution reduced, although they are still detachable in a top of the line. The wide-angle camera with a 123º field of view has a 16MP sensor and the 4cm focal length macro lens uses a 2MP sensor.





The chipset is still a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, which integrates LPDDR5 RAM of up to 12GB and UFS 3.1 storage of up to 256GB, but there is a more affordable option that combines 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal space. It should be remembered that this platform operates at up to 2.84 GHz, integrates the Adreno 660 GPU and enables 5G connectivity. To power this hardware, there is still a 4,500 mAh battery that supports the 65 watt fast charge, but there is no wireless charging capability. The OnePlus 9 RT comes with a cooling system that features a thicker graphite plate and metal chassis that promises to improve heat dissipation efficiency by 20%. Other specifications include the presence of ColorOS 12 — if the model is released globally, then it will be equipped with OxygenOS 12, developed by OnePlus itself. There is also NFC connectivity, Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6. The screen has a biometric sensor to unlock the system.

6.62-inch E4 OLED screen with FHD+ resolution

Display with hole and 120 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Platform

Adreno 660 GPU

8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM

128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 Internal Storage

16 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Ultrawide lens with 16 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor

5G connection, USB-C, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 and digital reader under the screen

4,500 mAh battery with 18W charging

Android under the ColorOS 12 interface

Dimensions: 162.2 × 74.6 × 8.29 mm

Weight: 198 grams

Price and availability

The OnePlus 9 RT is available in Chinese retail in three color options — black, white or green — and comes with suggested prices that vary with memory configurations: 8GB RAM + 128GB of storage: 3,299 yuan (~US$2,845)

8GB of RAM + 256GB of storage: 3,499 yuan (~R$ 3,017)

12GB of RAM + 256GB of storage: 3,799 yuan (~$3,276)

