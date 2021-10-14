Optimism about ETF back, Bitcoin targets US$ 60,000 and more issues that will move the crypto market today

SAO PAULO – Renewed expectations for the approval of the Bitcoin futures ETF (BTC) give new impetus to the cryptocurrency rally, which has already accumulated an increase of almost 40% in two weeks. Valkyrie Investments, one of the first in line for approval for a Bitcoin ETF at the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has updated the product documentation, pointing out that listing may be close.

Top experts in Brazil teach you to invest better in this asset class: meet the Cryptoinvestor course!

A Bitcoin index fund is seen as a gateway to a new wave of investors in the cryptoactive, and as a possible catalyst for a significant appreciation of the cryptocurrency in the last third of the year, a period historically marked by upward movements of the cryptocurrency.

After skyrocketing to $58,000 and dropping to less than $55,000 yesterday, the digital currency is once again rising and approaching $60,000, the last hurdle towards the historic high of nearly $65,000. At 7:03 am this Thursday (14), the BTC was trading at US$ 57,506.

This time, the upward movement expands to a large part of the market and pulls with it several altcoins that had been falling or stable in recent days. This is the case, for example, of Polkadot (DOT), which shoots up 17.9% after the announcement of a new auction of parachains, networks parallel to the main one that distinguish the protocol from other rival Ethereum (ETH) solutions for contract execution smart.

However, the one with the best performance so far is Telcoin (TEL), a cryptocurrency aimed at the market of telephone operators that has valued almost 30% in the last 24 hours.

Decentralized Social (DESO), Ecomi (OMI) and Harmony (ONE) are a few of the few cryptoactives to record declines this morning – none in double digits.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:03 am:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) $57,506 +4.2% Ethereum (ETH) US$3,635 +4.8% Cardano (ADA) $2.17 +2.1% Binance Coin (BNB) $478 +4% XRP (XRP) $1.12 +2.8%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest highs in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Telcoin (TEL) US$ 0.02328971 +29.3% Polkadot (DOT) $41.42 +17.9% Kusama (KSM) $370.93 +16.4% VeChain (VET) US$ 1,230.75 +12.6% CurveDAO Token (CRV) $2.18 +11.1%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest casualties in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Decentralized Social (DESO) $109.32 -8.9% Ecomi (IMO) US$ 0.00715084 -3.9% Harmony (ONE) US$0.230058 -4.9% OKB (OKB) US$ 16.12 -1.7% Leo Token (LEO) $2.76 -2.2%

Check out how the cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation NCI hashdex (HASH11) BRL 54.51 -0.42% BTCN hashdex (BITH11) BRL 76.00 -1.04% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 58.45 +0.78% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 20.20 -0.74% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 14.15 -1.39%

See the main news from the crypto market this Thursday (14):

Expectation for Bitcoin ETF regains strength

Hope for the approval of the US Bitcoin index fund has resurfaced in the last few hours after financial services firm Valkyrie Investments updated its ETF proposal documentation submitted to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), adding the trading code BTF .

For Bloomberg ETFs analyst Eric Balchunas, the measure is evidence that the product may be approved soon, dispelling rumors that a response would only come in 2022.

Valkyrie’s ETF is one of those with the greatest expectation for approval, as it would be second in the SEC’s backlog and first focused only on futures, something that would please regulators.

Even so, Balchunas does not rule out the possibility that a ProShares ETF will receive regulatory approval up front – more specifically, as early as next Monday (18th). Bloomberg forecasts that Valkyrie’s ETF would be released a week later, on the 25th.

On the other hand, analysts still estimate a 25% chance of negative, something that could potentially initiate a price correction movement in the short term.

US surpasses China in Bitcoin mining

The United States surpassed China for the first time in participation in Bitcoin mining. According to the Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance, the US now has a third (35.4%) of the Bitcoin hashrate, an indicator that measures the computing power dedicated to the cryptocurrency validation network. The number grew 428% compared to September 2020, indicating that the global network of miners was able to organize itself and return to operating with relative normality after the repression of activity in China as of May this year. “The whole narrative that China controls Bitcoin is now completely destroyed,” Boaz Sobrado, a fintech data analyst in London, told CNBC. Vladimir Putin says cryptos could be used for settlement and savings Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a recent interview that cryptocurrencies are very new, but that this asset class could one day serve savings and payment settlement units In an indecisive tone about cryptos, Putin also mentioned a common criticism of digital currencies, claiming they have no backing, but pointed out that “everything has a right to exist.” “ “Let’s pay attention to the development trend of cryptocurrencies, which can also become a means of savings at some point. We saw how the market fluctuates and it is still early”, he pointed out Putin sides with world regulators like SEC chairman Gary Gensler in separating technology from investment by dealing with Bitcoin and other cryptos. Russia is trying to maintain strong control over the cryptocurrency market and would be preparing a regulatory framework for the sector. Among the country’s government concerns would be mainly the use of digital coins for money laundering. (With CNBC)

Top experts in Brazil teach you to invest better in this asset class: meet the Cryptoinvestor course!

Related