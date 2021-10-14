Paolla Oliveira appears in Diogo Nogueira’s video and samba musician raves about

Diogo Nogueira, singer, showed his girlfriend, Paolla Oliveira, stunning in click of the new clip caña flower, composed by the samba dancer for the beloved. The compliments were inevitable.

“Beautiful”, “My godchildren”, “Beautiful couple”, “This couple is the hope of Brazil”, “It will explode with so much success”, “They are so beautiful together”, “most beautiful couple in the world”, “photo wonderful of a wonderful couple”, “I’m already looking forward to the video”, fired.

In August, Paola he had already shown the music he received as a gift from the sambista and the web reacted positively to the couple’s present and romance atmosphere.

Paolla Oliveira, will soon return to Globo soap operas. The actress is quoted for a prominent role in the plot Face and Courage, still provisional title on the Rio de Janeiro broadcaster.

Mystery at the Registry Office

A photo went viral from Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira in full office in Rio de Janeiro. Got married? Internet users were asked. After a few hours, the explanation came: the couple would have signed a stable union, according to columnist Léo Dias, but it was denied by the samba singer’s press office and also by the actress.

