Patrícia Poeta recalls harassment she suffered as a teenager | Television

Patricia PoetTV Globo reproduction

Published 10/13/2021 2:53 PM

Rio – Patrícia Poeta opened her heart and revealed that she was already a victim of harassment in her adolescence during the ‘Encontro’, on TV Globo, this Wednesday. The presenter told the case after hearing the story of Eduarda, who suffered an attempted rape in a car in Canoas, a municipality in Rio Grande do Sul.

“I put myself in her place, because when I was a teenager, I was also the victim of an attempt like this. I remember it until today, I have trauma of that until today, because I couldn’t even speak to ask for help”, explained Patrícia.

In the interview, Eduarda, 20, said the driver offered a degreasing product to clean her cell phone screen and glasses and asked her to smell the liquid on a cloth. In the mask, she got dizzy and saw everything black with the smell. The conductor then told her to take off her mask. The young woman refused and tried to get out of the car. However, he locked the doors.

Eduarda said she managed to unlock the door and jumped with the car in motion. She asked truck drivers who were near the site for help. A police report was filed about the case.

“A moment when we feel vulnerable. I ran to the truck to ask for help. When I got into the truck, he was standing in front of us looking where we were going. Only when we stopped at my house did he follow the route of him,” said the young woman.