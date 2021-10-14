Patricia Poeta reveals she was a victim of attempted rape | famous

Patrícia Poeta became one of the most talked about subjects on social networks this Wednesday (13th) after a revelation made during the ‘Encontro’ program. The presenter is in charge of the attraction while Fátima Bernardes is recovering from shoulder surgery.

When talking to a young woman who was the victim of an attempted rape, the presenter who almost fell into a financial scam, surprised by revealing that she also went through the same situation as a teenager. “Listening to her, I put myself in her shoes, because when I was a teenager I was also a victim of such an attempt and I remember it until today, I have trauma of that until today because I couldn’t even speak to ask for help,” he said.

Despite the presence of an expert in women’s safety, who gave tips to avoid risky situations, Patrícia did not give further details about the case.

