Patrick makes two, Inter beats América-MG and wins the fifth in a row at home – 10/13/2021

Inter won their fifth straight game at home. Today (13), with two goals from Patrick and one from Yuri Alberto, Colorado scored 3-1 at América-MG, in Beira Rio, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Nationals. Ademir scored the goal of the miners.

The result keeps the team from Rio Grande do Sul in seventh, with 39 points – one less than Corinthians, which closes the G6 but has one more game played. Before Coelho, Colorado had beaten Fluminense, Bahia, Fortaleza and Chapecoense.

América-MG is, in turn, in 10th place, with 31 points.

Colorado’s next game will be against Palmeiras, away from home, on Sunday (17). Already América-MG takes Bahia, at home, on Saturday (16).

It went well: Patrick scores, and one more

Patrick was smart to look for depth while the defense of América-MG was positioned. And it showed even more quality in the conclusion. He received it from Rodrigo Dourado and, by volley, scored a great goal. “One of the most beautiful in his career, yes. I was fortunate to get the ball well. But we made the goal and stopped. We have to correct it,” said Pantera Negra after the first half. In the second stage he still took advantage of a cross and had the goalkeeper failed to make another one.

Bad: Cavichioli comes out wrong

Matheus Cavichioli missed the goal in a cross to the area, arrived late, and saw the conclusion of Patrick, head, stop in the net.

Ademir vs. Moses: The game’s duel

The attacking right side of América-MG was the stage for the main duel of the match. Admiring against Moses. Most of them were defeated by the Inter side, but Coelho’s quick striker scored a goal.

Inter’s Game: Team Stuck and Sides Dead

Inter was arrested. When trying to bring Patrick and Mauricio closer to Yuri Alberto and make room for Saravia and Moses, Colorado took space that would have been Taison. The midfielder, surrounded by markers, managed to create little. It was the full-backs who had creative opportunities, but for lack of offensive characteristics they were unable to supply the goalscorer of the team from Rio Grande do Sul. Thus, Inter found themselves stuck, but got their goals in throws for the area.

America-MG game: Strategy works at the beginning

Vagner Mancini’s strategy worked for most of the game. With several players inside, the team from Minas Gerais blocked the creation of Taison and even touched defenders on Patrick and Mauricio. Out of stock, Yuri Alberto showed up little. Offensively, Ademir was the main alternative, causing problems for the Gaucho defenders. In the second half, however, Inter advanced their defensive midfielders and started to command the game.

DATASHEET

INTERNATIONAL 3 X 1 AMERICA-MG

Date: 10/13/2021 (Wednesday)

Local: Beira-Rio stadium, in Porto Alegre (RS)

Referee: Caio Max Augusto Vieira

Assistants: Jean Márcio dos Santos and Lorival Cândido das Flores

VAR: Pablo Ramon Gonçalves

Income: BRL 426,240.00

Public: 9,711 (gifts)

yellow cards: Felipe Azevedo, Ribamar (AME)

goals: Patrick, Inter, 14 minutes into the first half and 19 minutes into the second half; Ademir, from América-MG, at 15 minutes of the first half; Yuri Alberto, from Inter, in the 44th minute of the second half;

INTERNATIONAL

Daniel; Saravia, Mercado, Cuesta and Moisés (Zé Gabriel); Rodrigo Dourado, Rodrigo Lindoso (Johnny), Mauricio (Caio Vidal); Patrick (Paulo Victor) and Taison (Cadorini); Yuri Alberto.

Technician: Diego Aguirre

AMERICA-MG

Matheus Cavichioli; Patric (Ferreira), Eduardo Bauermann, Ricardo Silva, Lucas Kal (Toscano) and Marlon; Juninho, Juninho Valoura (Bruno Nazario) and Felipe Azevedo (Rodolfo); Ademir and Fabricio Daniel (Ribamar).

Technician: Vagner Mancini