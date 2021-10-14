Pay Less will issue R$ 450 million in debentures

The Board of Directors of Pague Menos SA announced this Wednesday, 13, the approval of the sixth issue of simple debentures, not convertible into shares, which will result in the raising of BRL 450 million. In total will be issued 450 thousand titles, with unit value of R$ 1 thousand each, in two series.

According to a notice to the market, the first series of debentures will mature in five years and will be entitled to remuneration equivalent to the accumulated variation of 100% of the DI average daily rates (Interbank Deposits) of one day, “over extragroup”, exponentially increased by a spread (surcharge) to be fixed after the procedure for collecting investment intentions, limited to 1.75% per year base 252 business days.

The second will be from seven years, counted from the date of issue, scheduled for November 5, 2021, will have surcharge of up to 2.20% per year, base 252 business days.

The company informed investors that the funds obtained through the Issuance will be used for reprofiling the company’s financial liabilities and investments in the store base within the ordinary management of the businesses.

“In this sense, we estimate that a good part of the resources will be used to amortize the debt with a maturity schedule in 2022, with the remaining net resources being used for investments in the store base within the ordinary management of the business, resulting in the strengthening of the Company’s cash position , allowing the lengthening of the debt profile and reducing the average funding cost, to avoid possible market volatility in the short term”.

