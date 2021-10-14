Pedro offends Luísa and makes Teresa vibrate with accusation · TV News

Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) will samba in the face of Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. With the arrival of Isabel’s suitors (Giulia Gayoso) in Brazil, General Dumas (Marcelo Valle), an old friend of the countess’s who will arouse jealousy in Pedro 2º (Selton Mello) will also come. When she sees her husband fighting with his mistress, the empress will be overjoyed in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

At the chapter scheduled to air this Friday (15) , after taking a cake from Luisa on a date, the emperor will put her against the wall. “I waited almost all night! I thought horrible things, I could even be sick!” the monarch will shout.

The noblewoman will explain that the general saw her tiptoeing out of the house. “I’m sorry. Cristiano showed up, I couldn’t get rid of it”, the countess will explain. “‘Christian?’ Do you call General Dumas by his first name? What is this intimacy?” the governor interrupted.

“Pedro, please, this is ridiculous! Let’s not argue here! I’m trying to explain what happened. He was very suspicious seeing me ready to leave… I thought I was going for a walk, but he insisted on accompanying me”, he will argue the governess of princesses.

However, with each word, the emperor will only grow more irritated. “Do you by any chance enjoy his company? Were you lovers?”, Pedro will shoot. Revolted by the question, Luísa will simply say: “Yes, we were lovers! Are you satisfied? Is that what you wanted to hear? Is that how you see me?”

Empress in glue

Behind the door, Teresa Cristina will listen to the discussion. Overjoyed, she will celebrate with Celestina (Bel Kutner) the fact that her rival in the Thereza Falcão and Alessandro Marson plot has been cornered.

“They were fighting. Because of General Dumas! Pedro was never jealous of me, never,” will say the betrayed woman. Her confidant will ask her to calm down and will say that soon everyone will be free of the countess.

“It’s ending, Your Majesty. As soon as the princesses are married, everyone will say goodbye to the Countess of Barral, including the Emperor”, will say the faithful squire.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#78 – Pilar Goes From Hell to Heaven in In Times of the Emperor!” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.