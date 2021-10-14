PetroRecôncavo wins PBGás public call

PetroRecôncavo announced this Wednesday (13) that it has won the public call for the acquisition of natural gas made by Companhia Paraibana de Gas (PBGás). The call foresees the delivery of 50,000 m³/day of natural gas as of January 2022 and 150,000 m³/day of natural gas as of January 2023

The company is now negotiating contracts for access to Petrobras’ outflow infrastructure, interconnecting Potiguar E&P’s production facilities to UPGN in Guamaré and natural gas transportation with TAG, allowing the transport of natural gas from UPGN Guamaré to UPGN Guamaré the delivery points (city ​​gates) determined by PBGÁS.

“PetroReconcavo may designate the signing of the contract for its subsidiary Potiguar E&P, which will be responsible for the production and contracting for the processing and outflow of the contracted volumes”, informed the company in a note.

Other public calls

Potiguar E&P was the winner ofthe public call to natural gas supply carried out by Potigas, a gas distributor serving Rio Grande do Norte. The company will win a two-year contract for the delivery of 236,000 m3/day of natural gas as of January 2022.

The company was in competition with Compass, a gas trading and power generation subsidiary of the Cosan group, which controls Comgás (SP), the country’s largest distributor, and which signed a contract with Petrobras to purchase 51% of participation in Gaspetro, for BRL 2.03 billion.

In June 2020, the president of Potiguar E&P, Marcelo Magalhães, stated in interview broadcast live on epbr, that the company’s fields in Rio Grande do Norte have the potential to deliver around 300,000 m³/day of natural gas.

The distribution market in Rio Grande do Norte is at around 200,000 m³/day this year and reached 318,000 m³/day in 2018, greater demand in recent years.

Potigás has 450 km of network, serves more than 29 thousand customers in Grande Natal and Mossoró.

