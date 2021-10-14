Physiotherapist’s Day: professionals tell how to avoid pain and organize the home for the home office – GQ

+



Initially adopted as something provisional, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the home office it has become a reality for several categories of professionals in Brazil, one of the countries that has most adhered to the totally domiciliary or hybrid regime, which alternates days at the office and at home.

According to a study conducted by FDC with Grant Thornton, 54% of Brazilian professionals will try to negotiate with their employers to continue working at home.

However, despite being a desire of a relevant part of employees and employers, the home office raises new concerns for the physical and mental health of employees. This Wednesday (13), when the Physiotherapist Day, a GQ Brazil brings together tips from professionals in the field for a healthier home office routine.

According to physiotherapist Bernardo Sampaio, the risk of developing problems related to incorrect posture, especially discomfort and injuries such as lateral epicondylitis, increased considerably with activities at home.

“In the pandemic, I have noticed an increase in complaints, especially among people who are in the home office. Whether due to repetitive movements (very common diagnosis), or the lack of correct ergonomics to carry out the work”, highlighted the professional in a press release.

Posture and organization of the workspace

With an eye on this finding, made today by most professionals in the area, the Federal Council of Physiotherapy and Occupational Therapy (Coffito) has developed a booklet to inform, educate and guide workers with simple adjustments that can improve performance and ensure well-being of the employees who work via residence. See below:

1 – Have a separate environment to do the work.

2 – Provide a lamp that provides at least 500 Lux illumination.

3 – Follow the comfort recommendations stipulated by Regulatory Standard nº 17 of the Federal Government (noises not exceeding 55 decibels, temperature between 20°C and 23°C and humidity above 40%).

4 – Align the joints and adjust the top of the monitor at eye height, with a distance between 50 and 70 centimeters from the body.

Home Office Posture (Photo: Disclosure)

5 – Avoid glare and the incidence of lights in the eyes.

6 – Give preference to business hours, establishing a routine with a start, end and meal break.

7 – Implement breaks of 8 to 10 minutes every hour worked, with some exercises to relax the body and mind.

8 – Organize work materials so that the most used are close to you.

9 – Avoid work goals, and organize yourself to meet them if they exist.

10 – Advise the family that you are on work time so as not to be interrupted and leave the interaction for breaks.

11 – Avoid doing more than two tasks at the same time.

Physiotherapist Day

This Wednesday (13) celebrates the Physiotherapist Day, a profession that grows with the challenges of the pandemic, which includes both the recovery of patients affected by Covid-19 and the care of front-line professionals, as well as the treatment of the consequences of the need for social distancing.

According to Coffito (Federal Council of Physiotherapy and Occupational Therapy), the Covid-19 outbreak highlighted the demand for professionals not only in hospitals, UPAs and clinics, but in the lives of all people who started to practice home office.

In health centers, specialists in the area proved to be essential for respiratory rehabilitation and occupational therapies aimed at on-call workers, at home, physiotherapists are now essential so that the negative effects of working at home do not harm the physical integrity of workers.