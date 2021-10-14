plane crash causes deaths and destroys houses

By Fanny Campos on October 12, 2021 at 9:08 | Updated October 12, 2021 at 4:09 pm

World – Last Monday (11), a tragedy took place in the streets of Santee, California. At least two people died and two houses were completely destroyed after a plane crashed.

According to preliminary information, the plane crashed near a school and caused a huge fire, leaving several people injured.

The plane, a Cessna C340, destined for San Diego, had problems and attempted an emergency landing, which was unsuccessful in the field. The head of the Santee Fire Department confirmed the information.

“It’s a brutal scene, our teams are searching the site,” Matsushita told NBC. The debris hit the entire block.

One of the victims was a US postal worker. A UPS official claimed that the delivery service partners were “heartbroken.”

Authorities are investigating what caused the accident, which happened around 12:15 pm. After the plane crashed, fire engulfed part of the properties and left several residents injured.

The power to the block was cut off while firefighters worked on the site, so as not to cause an even bigger accident.

*With information from the IG*.