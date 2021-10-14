PlayStation 5 (PS5) is available from Amazon at a reduced price | Which one to buy?

Usually stocks run out soon after the replacement starts, so users who want to purchase the video game should make the purchase as soon as possible.

1 of 2 PlayStation 5 is available on Amazon from 4pm this Wednesday — Photo: Marlon Câmara/TechTudo PlayStation 5 is available on Amazon from 4pm this Wednesday — Photo: Marlon Câmara/TechTudo

The PS5 arrived in Brazil in November 2020 to succeed the PlayStation 4 (PS4) and was announced in two versions. The edition with support for Blu-Ray discs can play games on physical media and even movies for the current price of R$4,399. The cheaper version, on the other hand, was titled Digital Edition (Digital Edition, in Portuguese) and has no entry for CDs. The model is known as a cost-effective option and currently sells for R$ 3,899.

Sony’s video game has been facing out-of-stock issues since its release. The high demand made the console to be sold for up to R$ 10 thousand in retail stores in Brazil. According to the Japanese giant, the expectation is that in 2022 the situation will improve and the product’s supply chain will return to normal.

2 of 2 PlayStation 5 (PS5) faces inventory issues since launch — Photo: Murilo Molina/TechTudo PlayStation 5 (PS5) faces inventory issues since launch — Photo: Murilo Molina/TechTudo

Next year is also expected the arrival of the Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5) for the next generation consoles. Rockstar Games’ game was initially slated to hit shelves in November this year, but the release has been delayed and is expected to take place in March 2022. The PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version promises to bring graphics improvements and make gameplay more responsive.

Also new for PS5 owners is the update announced in September, which released 3D audio on TVs. In addition, the update also allowed the expansion of video game storage through M.2 SSDs, which should be interesting for those who keep a lot of files on the console.

Sony has also partnered with Apple and anyone who buys the PS5 until July 22, 2022 is entitled to six free months of Apple TV+. The streaming platform features a catalog of documentaries, films and series. After the free period, users will be charged R$9.90 monthly automatically.