Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl get new gameplay videos; More games news • Switch Brazil

The international press gained access to a demo version of Brilliant Diamond Pokémon and Pokemon Shining Pearl granted by both Nintendo and The Pokémon Company to publish their first impressions of ILCA-developed Sinnoh remakes.

Below, we have compiled some information that was published by media outlets:

Exp. Share is present in games from the beginning, sharing the experience gained in battles with all the Pokémon on the team. As in Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield, it cannot be disabled.

The game features quality of life improvements implemented in the most recent games in the main franchise, such as the indication of effectiveness of attacks for Pokémon that the player has faced before.

It was also confirmed that the player will be able to access the Box system where their Pokémon are stored at any time during the game for exchange between their teammates.

Auto-Save is present and enabled by default in games, with the player’s option to disable it to use manual save at any time via the Options menu.

National PokéDex doesn’t feature in games, but Sinnoh’s original encyclopedia has been expanded to cover 450 Pokémon from the first four generations.

The TMs will follow the usage pattern implemented in Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield, with only one use per “disk” — however, it will be easy to get more TMs of the same move.

MOs (former HMs) are enabled in Pokétch after the player is victorious against each of the Gym Leaders.

Nintendo Switch Exclusives, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl will be released worldwide on November 19th.

