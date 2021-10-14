Pope Francis says again that ‘abortion is murder’ | World

Pope Francis said again on Thursday (14) that “abortion is murder” and said that health professionals can refuse to do the procedure, even if the practice is authorized by law.

The statement was given to pharmacists at Italian hospitals, according to Ansa news agency.

“About abortion, I am very clear: it is a homicide, and it is not legal to become an accomplice,” Francisco said. “Our duty is to be close to women so that we don’t even think about the abortion solution – which, in fact, is not a solution”.

The pope had already said, in September, that “abortion is more than a problem, it’s a murder.” “Anyone who aborts kills, it’s like that”, the pope told reporters on the flight back to the Vatican after his visit to Slovakia.

On the occasion, the leader of the Catholic Church was asked about the debate within the US Episcopal Conference on the country’s president, Joe Biden.

The discussion was whether Biden, who is Catholic, should be denied communion for saying that he was personally against abortion, but that he supported a woman’s right to choose.

“I have never refused to offer the Eucharist to anyone,” Francisco said when asked about the proposal by some American bishops to deny communion to Catholic politicians who support pro-abortion laws.

2 of 2 Pope Francis and Joe Biden, then US Vice President, in Washington, September 2015 photo — Photo: David Lienemann/White House Pope Francis and Joe Biden, then US Vice President, in Washington, September 2015 photo — Photo: David Lienemann/White House

But the pope was keen to defend the position of the importance of life from conception:

“In the third week after conception, often before the mother even knew [que está grávida], all organs are already [começando a se desenvolver]”, affirmed the pope. “It is a human life. Full stop. And this human life has to be respected. It’s very clear.”

“Scientifically, it is a human life,” added Francisco.