Poverty in the world is expected to fall in 2021, but it remains much higher than projected before the pandemic, says IMF – 10/13/2021 – Market

The crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic will leave a “lasting mark” on government finances, inequality, poverty and GDP in many countries, says the IMF (International Monetary Fund) in a report released this Wednesday (13th ) in Washington.

According to the Fiscal Monitor, a document that reviews the state of public finances around the world, despite projections of a decline in poverty and public debt this year compared to 2020, levels will still remain well above what was expected before the crisis.

The IMF says poverty is expected to fall by 2021, “partially offsetting the large increase in 2020”. “But the number of people in poverty is still projected to be between 65 million and 75 million higher than (projected) before the pandemic,” the report says.

The Fund notes that this estimate has a “high degree of uncertainty and will depend, among other factors, on the strength of the recovery and the efficiency of safety nets”

In the case of global public debt, the projection is for it to be 97.8% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product) this year. This represents a reduction of less than one percentage point from the record 98.6% recorded in 2020, when countries resorted to “unprecedented” fiscal actions to combat the pandemic, often involving increased spending or reduced revenue.

According to the IMF, the expectation is that in the coming years the global debt will stabilize around 97% of GDP, a level well above the level projected before the pandemic. Only from 2026 onwards should this percentage start to be reduced.

“The increase in public debt in 2020 was entirely justified by the need to respond to covid-19 and its economic, social and financial consequences,” said the director of the Department of Fiscal Affairs, Vitor Gaspar, in presenting the report.

But the economist warned that “high and growing levels of public and private debt are associated with risks to financial stability and public finances.”

Gaspar noted that the global debt of governments, households and non-financial corporations totaled $226 trillion in 2020, a jump of $27 trillion compared to the previous year, the biggest increase on record.

Brazil

Fund economists point out that, behind the global numbers, “there is significant variation in fiscal and economic developments across countries, both in recent months and in terms of what to expect in the coming years.”

“This variation depends on local vaccination rates (against covid-19), the stage of the pandemic and the ability of governments to access low-cost loans, factors that could exacerbate the unequal social and economic effects of the pandemic,” the report says. .

In its projections for Brazil, the IMF calculates that the gross public debt should increase from 98.9% of GDP in 2020 to 90.6% this year. The Fund clarifies that, “by the national definition (in Brazil), the gross debt reached 88.8% at the end of 2020”. As the IMF and the Brazilian government use different criteria to calculate this indicator, it is not possible to make comparisons.

The IMF’s projection for the Brazilian net public debt is 60.7% this year. The primary deficit will be 1.6% of GDP this year, 0.8% in 2022 and 0.4% in 2023. As of 2024, the country should return to registering a primary surplus, according to the IMF.

Brazil’s nominal deficit, as a proportion of GDP, will reach 6.2% this year and 7.4% in 2022. Starting in 2023, it should start to fall. The trajectory of these indicators had already been indicated in September, when the IMF updated specific projections for Brazil.

Challenges

The IMF notes that world growth is being resumed, with global GDP projected to advance 5.9% this year, after a reduction of -3.1% in 2020.

But the Fund warns of uncertainties in the face of unequal access to vaccines and the emergence of new variants of the virus and says that there are “dangerous divergences” in countries’ economic expectations.

According to the report, in emerging markets, low-income and developing countries, the GDP trajectory is expected to remain at levels lower than projections before the pandemic, “leading to reduced tax revenues”.

The IMF stresses that these divergences between countries in the recovery from the pandemic are expected to have an impact on poverty and inequality, making it more difficult for countries to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals established by the UN (among which is the eradication of poverty ).

The fund’s economists say that “agile and aggressive fiscal policies remain crucial to containing the impact of the pandemic waves on families and businesses and to facilitating economic recovery and transformation.”

The report says that many advanced countries are already beginning a transition from measures to fight the pandemic to measures to support the recovery and transformation of their economies, with the objective of making them productive, fair and sustainable.

This scenario contrasts with the reality of several emerging, low-income and developing countries, where recovery faces the obstacle “of low access to vaccines and less space for fiscal support”.