President of Sport rebates Grêmio leader who spoke in favor of CBF to Leão | sport

Tricolor’s legal vice president, Nestor Hein, suggested favoring the CBF to Sport. And he said that the action at the STJD aims to defend the interests of Grêmio, in an interview with the GZH portal.

– The CBF covered up the Sport’s error. It was expected, but we had to do the representation, for the protection of the club, defending our interests. Imagine if it comes to the last round, we are one point behind Sport or by goal difference. We know CBF well. Grêmio has to get out of the situation by playing football, not depending on other things.

The positioning had repercussions. Even because – despite the positive opinion of the CBF – the case is still under analysis by the Attorney of Sports Justice. The agency evaluates the notice of infraction sent and decides whether to file a complaint with the STJD.

After the manifestation of the Grêmio leader, the president of Sport – Yuri Romão – answered the accusation and once again reinforced the point of view adopted by the club.

– Unhappy comment. CBF covered nothing. The regiment itself, which all 20 clubs signed, says that. We do not have management over the CBF. It’s an unfortunate comment on his part. The competition’s regiment provides coverage for the CBF to send that letter. There is no other truth. In the heat of things, they used that term. But CBF didn’t cover anything up.

Sport bases the club’s defense on the fact that the Specific Competition Regulation (REC) understands as “acting” the act of entering as a starter or leaving the bench during the match. In this case, Pedro Henrique would only have played five matches for Internacional – below the limit of seven (also stipulated in the regulation).

The CBF – in turn – issued an opinion in which it says it considers Pedro Henrique’s performance in five matches (as well as Sport) and states that the REC overrides the General Competition Regulation (RGC) in this case.

The General Regulation is precisely the text that supports the denunciation of the nine Serie A clubs. The teams ask for the loss of 17 points to Sport, based on Article 43 of the RGC – which also considers the warnings as a reserve as a performance.

That’s because, in addition to the five matches fired by Internacional, Pedro Henrique received a yellow card from the bench in two others. The teams involved in the complaint are América, Atlético-GO, Bahia, Ceará, Chapecoense, Cuiabá, Grêmio, Juventude and Santos.