prices drop in all squares; follow the daily quote

Soybean prices fell sharply on Wednesday in the Brazilian market, absorbing the negative impact of recent falls in Chicago. after the USDA bearish report, the November position lost the level of US$ 12.00. Despite the exchange rate remaining at around R$ 5.50, the producers moved away from the market and focused, once and for all, on planting.



– Deep Step (RS): the 60-kilogram bag dropped from BRL 168.00 to BRL 167.50

– Region of Missions: the price dropped from BRL 167.00 to BRL 166.50

– Port of Rio Grande: the price dropped from R$ 171.00 to R$ 168.50.

– Rattlesnake (PR): the price went from BRL 169.00 to BRL 167.00 per bag

– Port of Paranaguá (PR): the bag dropped from BRL 173.00 to BRL 168.50

– Rondonópolis (MT): the bag plummeted from BRL 168.00 to BRL 163.00

– Gold (MS): the quotation went from BRL 161.00 to BRL 158.00

– Rio Verde (GO): the bag dropped from BRL 164.00 to BRL 160.00

Chicago and the soy

Soy futures contracts traded on the Chicago Commodities Exchange (CBOT) closed Wednesday at lower prices. Still pressured by the bearish report of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the market ended up in negative territory for the fourth consecutive time.

The report indicated that the North American soybean crop is expected to stand at 4.448 billion bushels in 2021/22, equivalent to 121.05 million tons. The market expected a harvest of 4.409 billion or 119.99 million. In September, the indication was 4.374 billion bushels or 119.058 million tons.

Yields were raised from 50.6 bushels per acre to 51.5 bushels, while the market was estimating 51.1 bushels per acre.

Ending stocks are projected at 320 million bushels or 8.7 million tonnes. The market was betting on carryover of 289 million or 7.87 million tons. Last month, ending stocks were estimated at 185 million bushels or 5.03 million tonnes.

The USDA indicated a crush of 2.190 billion bushels and exports of 2.090 billion. In September, the numbers were 2.180 billion and 2.090 billion, respectively.

The USDA projected world soybean harvest in 2021/22 of 385.14 million tons. Final stocks are estimated at 104.57 million tons. The market was expecting ending stocks of 101 million tonnes. In September, the USDA indicated production of 384.42 million and stocks of 98.89 million tons.

The USDA projection bets on an American harvest of 121.06 million tons, against 119.04 million in the previous report. For Brazil, the forecast is for a production of 144 million tons. Argentina’s harvest is estimated at 51 million tons. Chinese imports are expected to reach 101 million tonnes.

For the 2020/21 season, the estimate for the world harvest was 365.26 million tons. Carryover stocks are projected at 99.16 million tons. The market was betting on stocks of 96.4 million tons.

Brazil’s production was maintained at 137 million. The Argentine harvest was 46.2 million tons. The forecast for Chinese imports was maintained at 99 million tons.

At the end of the day, the market reduced losses and ended far from the day’s lows. Signs of demand for American soybeans, mainly from China, helped in the correction. Today, sales of 330,000 tonnes to China and 198,000 to undisclosed destinations by American private exporters were announced.

Soybean contracts for November delivery closed down 3.00 cents a bushel or 0.25% at $11.95 1/4 a bushel. The January position was quoted at $12.06 a bushel, down 4.00 cents or 0.33%.

In by-products, the December position of bran closed with a low of US$ 1.30 or 0.41% to US$ 311.70 per ton. In oil, contracts maturing in December closed at 59.59 cents of the dollar, up 0.74 cents or 1.25%.

Exchange

The commercial dollar closed at R$ 5.5090, down 0.50%. This devaluation is due to the extraordinary exchange swap auction, carried out by the Central Bank (BC) this afternoon. The operation, which had a turnover of US$ 1 billion, dampened the momentum of the US currency.