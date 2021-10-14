Prince Harry and Meghan enter the financial market – Business – Estadão E-Investidor – Top news from the financial market

After announcing the departure of the royal family last year, Harry and Meghan Markle enter the financial market. The couple became a partner at Ethic, an ‘ESG’ (English acronym for good environmental, social and governance practices) manager that tripled in size in 2020 and currently has US$1.3 billion under management.

Read too

According to information from The New York Times, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had already invested money in the manager earlier this year, but decided to become ‘impact partners’ to draw more attention to Ethic’s green agenda.

The goal is to make investment in companies concerned with sustainability part of pop culture – in addition to encouraging, especially younger people, to manage their own finances and choose investments.

“You already have the younger generation spending their dollars and pounds, all over the world, on brands they pick and choose,” Harry told the newspaper, suggesting that this concept will also extend to investment.

Ethic was founded in 2015 and uses social responsibility criteria, such as racial justice, climate and labor issues, to filter the companies that make up the portfolio. In a statement, the manager said that bringing in Harry and Meghan is part of efforts to make the financial market a ‘powerful force’ for good.

“They are deeply committed to helping resolve the defining issues of our time – such as climate, gender equality, health, racial justice, human rights and strengthening democracy – and understand that these issues are intrinsically interconnected,” she said.

Our editors recommend these contents for you to invest even better