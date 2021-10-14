Producer says if there will be crossover between Marvel characters

The producer of eternal, Nate Moore talked about the possibility of the film having meetings between its ten characters and other figures from the Marvel. The response was not very positive.

“Probably not. I think this [Eternos] it’s a bit like, to some extent, Doctor Strange or Black Panther, where we felt there was enough story to be a contained universe at the beginning.”, explained Moore to ComicBook. “We definitely have ideas for how things can cross later. But this movie, again with 10 characters, Dane Whitman, the Celestials and the Deviants, has enough for us to play with.”

In addition, the producer also talked about the film’s impacts on the future of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe. “It will definitely have an impact in ways, I hope, that seem surprising but deserved”.

“Obviously, when you’re dealing with characters like Eternals and Celestials and even Deviants, the ripple is way beyond this movie. space for invention because other films can also form wherever we go”, continued Moore.

Created in 1976, the eternal are a race of superhumans created by the Celestial aliens during their visit to Earth. However, at the same time that they conceived this group, the genetic experiments of the Celestials also gave rise to the Deviant, a kind of corrupted face of their first creations.

The film’s cast also has Angelina Jolie, Harrington Kit, Richard Madden and Brian Tyree Henry. the debut of eternal is scheduled for November 5, 2021, in Brazil.

