Projected value, number of installments and payment forecast

key points PIS/Pasep suspended in 2021 will be paid accrued in 2022;

PIS/Pasep 2022 will be readjusted based on the minimum wage;

Salary bonus calendar starts in January 2022.

From 2022 onwards, new values ​​will apply to the PIS/Pasep. According to the standard schedule, the salary bonus must be paid between January and December of the next year.

Payments from PIS/Pasep for the second half of 2021 were suspended. The reason was the redirection of funds to fund the Emergency Employment and Income Maintenance Benefit (BEm).

However, the official return of the salary bonus postponement calendar is also related to the need to respect the spending ceiling established in the 2021 Budget. The initiative was able to promote savings in the margin of R$ 7.5 billion.

PIS/Pasep 2022 payment forecast

the return of the ç 2022 has already been confirmed by Deliberative Council of the Worker’s Support Fund (Codefat). Normally, the official salary allowance calendar starts in July and ends in June of the following year.

However, due to the 2021 schedule change, payments will start in January and end in December. The exact start date for deposits is not yet known. It is estimated that the calendar will be released by the end of this year, so workers should be careful.

Value of PIS/Pasep 2022

Originally, the value of PIS/Pasep it is based on the current minimum wage. Considering the current national floor, the worker is entitled to receive a minimum amount of R$92 and a maximum of R$1,100.

Therefore, it is noted that the benefit is gradual, that is, the longer the service provision time with a formal contract, the greater the amount received.

The accounting is done for each month worked, limited to the accumulated 12 months. Now, considering the minimum wage estimate for 2022, which is R$1,169, the schedule for the next year will be as follows:

1 month worked: R$ 97.41;

2 months worked: R$ 194.82;

3 months worked: BRL 292.25;

4 months worked: R$ 389.66;

5 months worked: BRL 487.08;

6 months worked: BRL 584.49;

7 months worked: R$ 681.91;

8 months worked: R$779.32;

9 months worked: R$876.74;

10 months worked: R$974.16;

11 months worked: BRL 1,071.57;

12 months worked: BRL 1,169.

It is noteworthy that there is a possibility that some workers will receive the accumulated amount. These are those who had the PIS/Pasep suspended during the second half of 2021.

In this way, there is a chance of receiving the double salary bonus next year. However, it is not known exactly which of the two values ​​will be considered in this calculation.

It is believed that, in the case of the installment in arrears, the amount paid will consider the current national floor. Meanwhile, the future schedule will already be updated by the new value.

What is PIS/Pasep?

O PIS/Pasep it is a kind of salary bonus paid to formal workers, that is, those with a formal contract. But as with any program or benefit, you must meet certain requirements. In this case, you are entitled to the benefit:

Worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days in 2019;

Who earned at most two minimum wages, on average, per month;

Who has been enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

The company where you worked has correctly entered the data in RAIS.

Right to PIS/PASEP

The citizen who is interested in granting the right to PIS/Pasep can follow these paths:

PIS (private company)

Through the Cashier Worker application;

On Caixa’s website: www.caixa.gov.br/PIS, click on “Consultar payment”;

By phone at Caixa: 0800 726 0207.

Pasep (public sector)

The consultation can be made via the telephone at the Banco do Brasil call center:

4004-0001 for capitals and metropolitan regions;

0800 729 0001 for other cities;

0800 729 0088 for the hearing impaired.

This is because the Social Integration Program (PIS) is granted to private sector workers by the Federal Savings Bank (CEF). Meanwhile, the Public Servant Heritage Training Program (Pasep) is paid to civil servants of public institutions through the Bank of Brazil (BB).

