Projection shows shocking images of the sea engulfing cities in the future

Part of all the carbon dioxide emission produced by human action will still remain for hundreds of years in the atmosphere. Even if, under the Paris Agreement, global warming is limited to 1.5 °C from pre-industrial levels, sea levels will continue to rise. Climate Central researchers simulated some scenarios where this warming limit was maintained or exceeded, revealing the places that will be most affected by the advance of the seas.

The worst scenario, according to risk projections, would be in Asia. About half of the populations of Bangladesh and Vietnam would suffer from rising seas in the long term, even though global warming can reach up to 2°C. China, India and Indonesia would also face the same flooding problem. The main projections go to the end of this century, ranging from about half a meter to almost twice that.

Rio de Janeiro in two warming scenarios (Image: Reproduction / Central Climate)

Even after 2100, the oceans will continue to warm, further accelerating the melting of the polar ice caps. With more water, more heat will be retained on the planet. This scenario is predicted even if there is a drastic reduction in carbon emissions. And it is noteworthy that a large amount already released into the atmosphere will still produce effects in the long term.

According to Ben Strauss, CEO and chief scientist at Climate Central, approximately 5% of the world’s population now lives in lands below where high tide levels are expected to rise. The projection is based on the amount of carbon dioxide produced by human activity already released into the atmosphere. The current concentration of CO2 is about 50% higher than it was in 1800 — enough for today’s global temperature to be 1.1°C higher than normal.

Now New York City (Image: Reproduction/Climate Central)

This concentration of CO2 will last for a long time in the atmosphere. It’s enough to raise sea levels by almost 2 meters, whether in two centuries or more. As much as the heating limit of up to 1.5 °C, signed by the Paris Agreement, is met, it is necessary to raise ocean levels by up to 3 meters. By 2100, the Earth will heat up to 2.7 °C — raising the seas by 20 to 30 feet.

Global warming also poses another threat by melting the Earth’s ice sheets and releasing large natural stores of CO2 and methane from the earth. permafrost, point the scientists. In any case, Strauss, lead author of the study, points out that limiting global warming will at least give us more time to adapt to these impending changes.

The study was contributed by researchers at Princeton University and the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, and you can check it out in Environmental Research Letters.

Source: ScienceAlert, Climate Central