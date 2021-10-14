Promo on Play Store: 39 free or discounted apps and games for Android

New promotions are available on the Google app store this Wednesday (13). The offers, which include general apps, customization items and games, can be taken advantage of by smartphone owners equipped with the Android operating system. As usual, TudoCelular shares which titles are available for free or at a discount.

This time there are 39 applications on offer, 11 of which can be installed free of charge and another 28 have a discount on the original sale price. Some promotions involve making “premium” versions of apps available at a lower price.

Featured are the games Reigns: Game of Thrones, Slaughter 2: Prison Assault and Binary Fun. Remember that last Monday (11) TudoCelular released no less than 92 other opportunities, which may still be available on the Google Play Store.