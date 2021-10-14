Prosecutor criticizes military version of deaths in Guadeloupe: ‘It’s like morally killing them a second time’ | Rio de Janeiro

The MPM asked for the conviction of eight soldiers and the acquittal of four others, who were in action but did not shoot.

“The military’s version affects the dignity of the victims. It’s like morally killing them a second time,” said prosecutor Najla Nassif Palma.

Evaldo’s widow, Luciana Nogueira, got sick at the beginning of the trial.

The case happened on the day April 8, 2019. The military claimed that waste picker Luciano Macedo was an assailant, that he was armed and that the car where Evaldo and his family was staying was not a “family car”, but stolen.

According to the MPM, among the proofs that there was no self-defense in the shots fired against Luciano and Evaldo are that no witnesses saw weapons and the scavenger Luciano’s aggression against the military, that no weapons were found with Luciano and no case was fired in the place where the scavenger was shot.

Also according to the prosecution, no traces of a shot were found in the military vehicle and the owner of the stolen vehicle did not recognize Luciano, Evaldo and Sérgio – Evaldo’s father-in-law shot in the action – as perpetrators of the robbery.

The prosecutor also asked for the acquittal of the military on the accusation of excessive firefighting against robbers of a Honda City.

The car he was in was hit by 62 shots, with eight shots hitting the musician.

Evaldo was in a Ford Ka that was 250 meters away, and was hit by two shots in this first moment.

Shortly thereafter, the car he was in was hit by 62 shots, eight of which hit the musician.

According to the prosecutor, there is “reasonable doubt” about the number of shots fired at the time they were trying to prevent the assault on Honda City. Also according to her, due to the control of the ammunition used by the soldiers, it is not possible to know how many shots were fired at the first moment.

Assistant to the prosecution, lawyer André Perecmanis said that the Brazilian Army is not being tried. According to him, a possible acquittal would bring an image of impunity.

“The Armed Forces do not teach how to execute people. But an acquittal today would bring this message: two children have lost their fathers, families have been torn apart and that’s what it is,” said the lawyer.

“The lie has a short leg,” he also said about the defendants’ allegations regarding the dynamics of the event that resulted in the deaths of Evaldo and Luciano.

Perecmanis called for the military to be condemned for the excessive number of shots fired in the first event, the robbery that culminated in the shots that would later kill Evaldo and Luciano.

According to him, there are grounds for conviction for the shootings against the two victims. “There were dozens of shots,” he claimed.

The assistant mentioned several times that Evaldo’s family trusted the actions of the military that worked in the region.

“Luciana (widow), with her husband dying, with her son hit by the blood spatter, said: ‘Calm down, love, it’s the barracks,'” reported Perecmanis.

Defense says there was no malice in the action of the military

The defense of the military alleges that there is no record of complaints about the soldiers who participated in the action that culminated in the deaths of Luciano and Evaldo and that the intent (intention) is not proven.

“They want to make us believe that we are facing murderers. This is not true,” said lawyer Paulo Henrique Mello.

According to him, the excess in the action “can only happen in a guilty way”.

After two and a half years and four postponements, the trial began at 9:17 am, with the reading of the complaint from the Military Public Ministry. After a lunch break just before 12:00, the trial resumed at 1:15.

The Court will analyze what happened in April 2019 when the military fired 257 rifle shots against Evaldo’s vehicle on her way to a baby shower with her family. The vehicle was hit by 62 rounds of rifle and pistol that Sunday afternoon.

After reading the complaint, the prosecutor, the prosecutor, and the defender read the closing arguments. Reply and rejoinder will be possible between the prosecutor and the defender of the military defendants in the process.

The judgment is made by the votes of the members of a council, composed of five members: the substitute federal judge Mariana Aquino; and military judges Lieutenant Colonel Sandra Fernandes de Oliveira Monteiro, Major Rêmulo Dias de Carvalho, Major José Adail da Silva Ferreira and Captain Tentando Perotti Honori.

In addition to the murders, the military is also accused of two attempted murders against Evaldo’s relatives who were in the vehicle and for failing to help the wounded at the time.

The defense of the military alleges that one of the victims, the can collector Luciano Macedo, is a criminal and the soldiers acted in self-defense, reacting to an attempted robbery. No weapons were ever seized.

Widow of Evaldo, Luciana dos Santos Nogueira denies that version. “Luciano was as much a victim as my husband. That’s not true, and they know it,” he said.

Luciano, who was near the place where the musician’s car was shot, was also shot while trying to help Evaldo. The man died days later in hospital.

“These postponements were days of great anxiety, very difficult. Because you end up thinking that you might even be wrong, that they want to buy time and that everything falls by the wayside”, said Luciana.

“It was the worst day of my life. Whoever was with me was born again. Unfortunately my husband did not have this opportunity”, he added. “We expect dignified justice.”

MPM wants to convict eight soldiers

The Military Public Ministry (MPM) asked the Court to convict eight of the 12 soldiers who are at trial.

Lieutenant Ítalo da Silva Nunes Sergeant Fábio Henrique Souza Braz da Silva Corporal Leonardo Oliveira de Souza, soldier Gabriel Christian Honorato soldier Matheus Sant’Anna Soldier Marlon Conceição da Silva Soldier João Lucas da Costa Gonçalo Private Gabriel da Silva de Barros Lins

The MPM also wants the condemnation of the eight soldiers by the attempted murder of Evaldo’s father-in-law, Sérgio Gonçalves de Araújo, who was also shot but survived. He was in the passenger seat of the car.

In addition to Evaldo and his father-in-law, the musician’s 7-year-old son, his wife and a family friend were also in the vehicle – who were not hit by the shots.

Prosecutor Najla Nassif Palma and Military Attorney Luciano Gorrilhas, in the closing arguments, explained the requests:

“The defendants were definitely not in a situation of self-defense, due to safe and uncontested evidence in the case file. The military pressed the triggers of their rifles without first ascertaining who the people in front of them were”

The prosecutor and the prosecutor added that the military pulled the triggers “because they wanted to execute the people inside the vehicle, believing that the criminals with whom they had previously exchanged shots were there.”

In the same document, the MPM asked for the acquittal of four other soldiers who participated in the action, but who stated in court testimony that they had not fired any shots. Are they:

Corporal Paulo Henrique Araújo Leite Private William Patrick Pinto Nascimento Soldier Vitor Borges de Oliveira soldier Leonardo Delfino Costa

In the closing arguments, the MPM also asked for the acquittal of all 12 accused of the crime of omission of help.

Evaldo and Luciano died during the period when the Army occupied the Muquiço community. The occupation took place between February and June 2019. The reason: drug dealers in the area invaded, on February 7, the apartments where military families live and which are called Own National Residential (PNR). Five days later, the operation was authorized by the Army command in Rio de Janeiro.

The criminals, according to information, were commanded by Bruno da Silva Loureiro, known as Colonel.

The military action began in February, two months after the end of the intervention in Rio de Janeiro, which ended on December 31, 2018. According to the Constitution, in order to exercise police power and patrol the streets, the president must Republic authorizes the use of the Army through the so-called Guarantee of Law and Order (GLO). And that didn’t happen.

In depositions at the Military Court, the soldiers involved in the action always said that they shot to prevent an assault on Camboatá Road and did not report “Operation Muquiço”.

Closing defense allegations

In the final arguments of the process handed over to the Military Justice in March this year, the defense of the military argued that the defendants acted in “legitimate defense” and that traveling through the streets of Rio, “then and now, are true “Russian roulettes”.

The defense added that Evaldo was in a “white Ford Ka, with filmed windows, weighed by the total occupant capacity” and that the vehicle would be “similar to the one used by the P2 [serviço reservado da Polícia Militar]”.